He is our hero ... Brazil fans in Qatar call Pele hospitalisation 'scary' and sad

Doha — Brazilians in Doha for the World Cup were saddened by the news on Wednesday that their compatriot and football hero Pele had been admitted to the hospital back home in Brazil.

"It is really scary for us. He is our hero. He's like the king of football for us," said Brazilian fan Jordana from the southern city of Novo Hamburgo. "I don't want to jinx but if we ever lose him, it's going to be very painful, especially during this time of World Cup which is a lot of happiness and should be cheerful so let's hope for the best."