LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 10 – Senegal advance to last 16 after beating Ecuador

Welcome to day 10 of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet!

UP NEXT: England vs Wales, United States v Iran Gareth Southgate has included Phile Foden in the starting lineup for England’s World Cup clash against Wales, while Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers will partner Fulham's Tim Ream at centre-back for the United States as they take on Iran. Wales (3-5-2): Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore

England (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Ric Iran (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Majid Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian; Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Ehsan Hajsafi (capt) Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun United States (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vikers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

FULL TIME: Ecuador 1, Senegal 2, and Netherlands 2, Qatar 0 African champions Senegal advanced to the second of the World Cup after beating Ecuador, while group winners the Netherlands sealed a routine win over hosts Qatar.

The last-16 beckons for Senegal! 👏 🇸🇳 @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022 HALF TIME: Ecuador 0, Senegal 1 and Netherlands 1, Qatar 0 Senegal will join the Netherlands in the next round of the World Cup if they can keep their lead against Ecuador. The African champions went ahead through Ismaila Sarr penalty in the 44th minute. Netherlands, who are already through, are leading hosts and already eliminated Qatar 1-0.

Advantage Senegal 🇸🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022 5pm: The Netherlands v Qatar

The Oranje, the Netherlands's national team, need just one point to get through to the next round but will be looking to put on a strong performance in their last group stage game. The Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador after defeating Senegal 2-0. Hosts Qatar are winless and pointless after two games and that status won't change after their final group match against the Netherlands. They have already conceded five goals and their job against the Netherlands will be strictly damage control. To prevent the Netherlands from reaching the play-offs, Qatar will have to record a win and Senegal will have to draw against Ecuador. A sombre end to the World Cup for the hosts beckons as the Dutch look to build confidence for the knockout rounds.

Players to watch: Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk (centre-back), Denzel Dumfries (right-wingback), Frenkie de Jong (midfielder) Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb (goalkeeper), Abdelkarim Hassan (left-back), Hassan Al-Haydos (forward)

Head-to-head record The two teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday. The Netherlands have a 100% record against Asian teams in the World Cup, scoring 11 goals while conceding just once in four games. 5pm: Ecuador v Senegal

Ecuador will be looking to seal qualification for the knockout stages of the World Cup in what will probably be a winner-takes-all clash against Senegal. The two teams will be fighting for one qualifying berth since the Netherlands are firm favourites to secure one of two berths. A draw will be a favourable outcome for Ecuador, as they will qualify irrespective of the result of the game between the Netherlands and Qatar. Senegal must secure a win to qualify for the knockout round. Ecuador were not among the leading candidates or even the dark horses before the tournament. But they have served strong notice that they are a threat to the establishment with an excellent performance against a strong European side in the Netherlands. They made life hell for the Oranje with relentless pressing, pace, speed, and trickery.

Players to watch: Ecuador: Piero Hincapie (defender), Pervis Estupinan (defender), Moises Caicedo (midfielder) Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly (defender), Idrissa Gueye (midfielder), Nampalys Mendy (midfielder)

Head-to-head record Ecuador and Senegal have met once before in a friendly in 2002. Senegal won 1-0 in Tokyo, Japan. 9pm: Wales v England

This pivotal 'Battle of the Brits' will be the teams' last Group B games. Wales take on familiar foes England who only need a draw to secure passage through to the last-16 round. Wales are rock bottom in the group and their only hope of reaching the knock-out stage is to defeat England. If Wales score an upset win, they must hope that the other Group B result (USA v Iran) go their way to stand a chance of making it through. England were poor against the USA in their last outing and many English fans booed their players off the field after an uneventful draw. Since the match will be played at the same time as the Iran v USA clash, it is likely the players' approach may be influenced by what information they are fed by their technical staff. England's attacking acumen saw them hit Iran for six in the opening game but then they looked ordinary against the USA in their next game.

Players to watch: Wales: Gareth Bale (forward), Daniel James (winger), Brennan Johnson (forward) England: Bukayo Saka (forward), Phil Foden (midfielder/forward), Harry Kane (striker)

Head-to-head record The two sides have faced each other 103 times, in competitive games and friendlies. Wales are currently on 14 wins. England won far more with 68 wins (a 66% win percentage). 9pm: Iran v USA

Iran will take on the USA in their final group-stage game and given their log positions it looks like a shoot-out for a Group B runners-up slot. That slot will secure a berth in the last-16 round. A draw will be enough for Iran whereas the USA, undefeated after two matches with two draws, must win to pass Iran on the standings. If in the unlikely event that Wales defeats England, the fortunes of Iran and the USA could change somewhat. Iran suffered a 6-2 hammering at the hands of England in their opener but bounced back with an impressive 2-0 win over Wales, who finished the match with 10 players. USA will pin their hopes on the impressive Timothy Weah who scored a goal against Wales.

Players to watch: Iran: Alireze Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Ehsan Hajsafi (left-back/defensive midfielder), Karim Ansarifard (attacking midfielder) USA: Sergino Dest (right-back), Weston McKennie (midfielder), Yunus Musah (midfielder)

Head-to-head record: The two teams have locked horns twice across all competitions. Their first-ever meeting took place in the 1998 World Cup group stage, and Iran recorded a 2-1 win. They also met in a friendly in 2000 and it ended in a 1-1 draw.