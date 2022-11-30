LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 11 - Messi runs the show for Argentina despite missing penalty

Welcome to day 11 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

FULL TIME: Poland 0, Argentina 2, and Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2 Argentina and Poland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday night. Mexico’s narrow 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to see them advance.

Mexico win but it is not quite enough! @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022 HALF TIME: Poland 0, Argentina 0, and Saudi Arabia 0, Mexico 0 The big story of the evening is that Lionel Messi had a penalty saved by Wojciech Szczęsny of Poland during their Group C game as it remains goalless at the break. The other game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico also remains goalless.

Wojciech Szczęsny. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/8W2b5s76D3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022 UP NEXT: Poland v Argentina, and Saudi Arabia v Mexico

All four sides in Group C are in with a chance to advance to the round of 16 as Poland take on Argentina and Saudi Arabia face Mexico on Wednesday. #KSA #MEX#POL #ARG pic.twitter.com/FQpOe6hLMt — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

FULL TIME: Australia 1, Denmark 0 and France 0, Tunisia 1 Australia finished as Group D runners up after beating Denmark during their World Cup clash on Wednesday. Australia’s win meant Tunisia’s victory over France was all for nothing as they just missed out on reaching the round of 16.

Australia are through to the Round of 16! 🇦🇺 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022 HALF TIME: Australia 0, Denmark 0 and France 0, Tunisia 0 There have been no goals scored at the half time point in either Group D clashes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Believe it or not, Australia playing in a group that includes two top-10 world-ranked countries France (4) and Denmark (10), are in with a chance of reaching the knock-out stage. All they must do to give themselves a real chance is to defeat or draw against Denmark. In the unlikely event that Australia (38) do score an upset result against Denmark, their fate may still be decided by the outcome of the other group match (France vs Tunisia, 30) which will be played at the same time. If Tunisia defeat reigning champions France, it will rank as a major upset, but it will give them a chance to claim one of two qualifying berths. The only thing that is certain in Group D is that France, with two wins after as many matches, have qualified for the last 16 round. On paper, Denmark is fancied to claim the other qualifying berth.

Players to watch: Australia: Martin Boyle (forward), Ajdin Hrustic (attacking midfielder), Awer Mabil (winger) Denmark: Denmark: Christian Eriksen (midfielder), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (midfielder), Simon Kjaer (centre-back)

head-to-head record Since 2007, Australia and Denmark have played each other four times. Three were friendlies, with Denmark winning two, and Australia one. The fourth clash was at the 2018 World Cup and the match ended in a draw. 5pm: Tunisia vs France

It will be the final group stage matches for Tunisia and France, who will be looking for a third-consecutive Group D win to maintain a perfect start to the 2022 World Cup. France's Les Bleus have secured their place in the knock-out stages and will use the outing to maintain the momentum for a bigger challenge ahead. Tunisia impressed after they held Denmark to a goalless draw in their Group D opener but then suffered a 1-0 loss against Australia in their second group outing. They have shown good form coming into the tournament and if France show any complacency, Tunisia will pounce and surprise them.

Players to watch: Tunisia: Tunisia: Dylan Bronn (defender), Ellyes Skhiri (midfielder), Aissa Laidouni (midfielder) France: France: Raphael Varane (centre-back), Aurelien Tchouameni (midfielder), Kylian Mbappe (forward)

Head-to-head record: In five meetings between the sides, France won twice, and Tunisia once. Two matches ended in draws. 9pm: Poland vs Argentina

Argentina are back on track because, after a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, they bounced back with a 2-0 win against Mexico. They will run out against Poland, with renewed hope. If results do not go with form, it could result in three teams ending with an equal number of points in Group C. In that event, the goal difference will be decisive. Poland are heading the group, with four points, but are not assured of qualifying for the knock-out stages. A draw will be enough for Poland but Argentina need to win, although a draw may just be enough. Poland and Argentina's fate may be decided by what happens in the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, the other Group C clash.

Players to watch: Poland: Wojciech Szczesny (goalkeeper), Jan Bednarek (centre-back), Grzegorz Krychowiak (defensive midfielder) Argentina: Lionel Messi (forward), Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper), Cristian Romero (defender)

Head-to-head record: In the 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina won six games, lost three and drew two. 9pm: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

With one round of matches left in this group, all four Group C teams have a mathematical chance of making the play-offs, so, for every team, it will be all to play for. Despite their miracle win in their opening match, Saudi Arabia cannot be expected to defeat Mexico. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match will be played at the 80 000-capacity Lusail Stadium and there will not be a shortage of support for the Middle East team. It could help the team to lift their game. After two matches, Mexico failed to open their goalscoring account in the competition, as they also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Argentina. They will have to score against Saudi Arabia to win because another goalless draw will mean they finish rock bottom in Group C.

Players to watch: Saudi Arabia: Abdulelah Al-Amri (centre-back), Yasser Al-Shahrani (left-back), Salman Al-Faraj (midfielder) Mexico: Dylan Bronn (defender), Ellyes Skhiri (midfielder), Aissa Laidouni (midfielder)

Head-to-head record: The two teams have met five times across all competitions, and their last meeting was in 1999. Saudi Arabia are winless in their five games against Mexico's El Tri who have four wins. The Central American nation managed a draw once.