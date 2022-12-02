LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 13 - Luis Suarez isn't bothered by his 2010 antics against Ghana, so the Black Stars shouldn't be either

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

5pm: South Korea vs Portugal South Korea need nothing less than a win in this game and also need to hope to get a favourable result for them in the game between Ghana and Uruguay. The South Koreans will need to hope that Uruguay beats Ghana or that game ends in a draw. Should Ghana beat Uruguay, South Korea will be out regardless of whether or not they beat Portugal.

Portugal are already through to the last 16, but will look to win in order to build momentum as they look for a deep run in Qatar. Key Players: South Korea: Son Heung Min (forward), Hwang Hee-chan (forward), Cho Gue-Sung (striker)

Portugal: Ruben Dias (defender), Cristiano Ronaldo (forward), Ruben Dias (defender) Head To Head The teams played once before during the group stage of the 2002 World Cup. South Korea won 1-0.

5pm: Ghana vs Uruguay There is plenty of emotion attached to this game. It is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final during which Uruguay striker Luis Suarez infamously handled the ball to prevent Ghana from scoring and winning the game late in the second half. For Suarez, this is the first time that he will be coming up against Ghana since that day.

Uruguay need a win from this game to progress to the round of 16. Ghana can afford to draw should Portugal beat South Korea. Key Players:

Ghana: Mohammed Kudus (midfielder), Thomas Partey (midfielder), Daniel Amartey (defender) Uruguay: Darwin Nunez (striker), Rodrigo Bentancur (midfielder), Federico Valverde (midfielder) Head To Head

The teams met in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final. The game ended 1-1 before Uruguay won on penalties. "It's not my fault...I didn't miss the penalty" 👀



Luis Suarez and Ghana have HISTORY...🇺🇾🇬🇭pic.twitter.com/52S0p2x5Cz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2022 9pm: Serbia vs Switzerland For Serbia, this game is a must-win. Switzerland may be able to afford to draw this game should Cameroon not beat Brazil, as is expected. A lot was expected of the talented Serbian team at this World Cup, but they have once again so far failed to dazzle after opening their World Cup campaign with a loss to Brazil before squandering a 3-1 lead to eventually draw 3-3 with Cameroon.

Switzerland will be looking to secure entry to the last 16 and thereafter reach the deep stages of the tournament. The Swiss always enter tournaments with talented teams but never progress to the deep stages. Key Players: Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic (striker), Dusan Tadic (attacking midfielder), Filip Kostic (left wing-back)

Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri (attacker), Granit Xhaka (midfielder), Breel Embolo (striker) Head To Head The teams played once before during the 2018 World Cup. Switzerland won 2-1.

9pm: Cameroon vs Brazil The odds are against Cameroon who need a win against the tournament favourites to stand a chance of qualifying for the last 16. Brazil have been arguably the strongest team at the tournament and never enter a tournament without the expectation of winning. Even though their passage to the last 16 is already secure, Tite’s side can be expected to come out all guns blazing against the Indomitable Lions.

On paper, it will be hard for Cameroon to get something from this game but then again, bigger shocks have happened. Key Players Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar (striker), Erix Maxim Choupo-Moting (forward), Bryan Mbuemo (winger)

Brazil: Alisson (Goalkeeper), Richarlison (forward), Thiago Silva (defender) Head To Head The teams have met five times before with Brazil winning four times and Cameroon once.