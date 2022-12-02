LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 13 - Uruguay out of World Cup despite win over Ghana

Welcome to day 13 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

HALF TIME: Serbia 2, Switzerland 2, and Cameroon 0, Brazil 0 The exciting clash between Serbia and Switzerland is all square at 2-all at half time, while there have been no goals in the game between Cameroon and five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

The deadlock is yet to be broken 🔒



How will this one end? 👀 #CMR #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022 NEXT UP: Serbia v Switzerland, and Cameroon v Brazil Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon will be hoping to join Brazil in the last 16 during Friday’s Group G clashes.

Cameroon (4-2-3-1): Devis Epassy; Collins Fai, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu; Vincent Aboubakar (capt) Brazil (4-4-2): Ederson; Dani Alves (capt), Bremer, Eder Militao, Alex Telles; Antony, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo; Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli Serbia (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic

Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo FULL TIME: Ghana 0, Uruguay 2, and South Korea 2, Portugal 1 South Korea have advanced to the round of 16 as runners up after beating Group H winners Portugal in their clash on Friday. Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana was not enough to see them through to the next round.

Huge win for #KOR, but they must now wait for #GHA v #URU to finish... ⌛️@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022 HALF TIME: Ghana 0, Uruguay 2, and South Korea 1, Portugal 1

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored two goals in quick succession as Uruguar went into the break of their World Cup clash against Ghana 2-0 up. In Group H’s other game, clubless Cristiano Ronaldo missed a number of opportunities for Portugal against South Korea. The score at half time is 1-1. Level at the break 🔒#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

NEXT UP: Ghana v Uruguay Uruguay bring back Luis Suarez for their must-win World Cup Group H clash with revenge-seeking Ghana in Doha on Friday.

🗣 "If I was Suárez, I would've done the same thing to save my country."



In 2010, Ghana were on the verge of making history before one penalty changed everything...#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022 Ghana (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams Uruguay (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez

NEXT UP: South Korea v Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo starts for a much-changed Portugal against South Korea on Friday as they look to seal top spot in World Cup Group H. South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt) 5pm: South Korea vs Portugal South Korea need nothing less than a win in this game and also need to hope to get a favourable result for them in the game between Ghana and Uruguay. The South Koreans will need to hope that Uruguay beats Ghana or that game ends in a draw.

Should Ghana beat Uruguay, South Korea will be out regardless of whether or not they beat Portugal. Portugal are already through to the last 16, but will look to win in order to build momentum as they look for a deep run in Qatar. Key Players:

South Korea: Son Heung Min (forward), Hwang Hee-chan (forward), Cho Gue-Sung (striker) Portugal: Ruben Dias (defender), Cristiano Ronaldo (forward), Ruben Dias (defender) Head To Head

The teams played once before during the group stage of the 2002 World Cup. South Korea won 1-0. 5pm: Ghana vs Uruguay There is plenty of emotion attached to this game. It is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final during which Uruguay striker Luis Suarez infamously handled the ball to prevent Ghana from scoring and winning the game late in the second half.

For Suarez, this is the first time that he will be coming up against Ghana since that day. Uruguay need a win from this game to progress to the round of 16. Ghana can afford to draw should Portugal beat South Korea.

Key Players: Ghana: Mohammed Kudus (midfielder), Thomas Partey (midfielder), Daniel Amartey (defender) Uruguay: Darwin Nunez (striker), Rodrigo Bentancur (midfielder), Federico Valverde (midfielder)

Head To Head The teams met in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final. The game ended 1-1 before Uruguay won on penalties. "It's not my fault...I didn't miss the penalty" 👀



Luis Suarez and Ghana have HISTORY...🇺🇾🇬🇭pic.twitter.com/52S0p2x5Cz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2022 9pm: Serbia vs Switzerland

For Serbia, this game is a must-win. Switzerland may be able to afford to draw this game should Cameroon not beat Brazil, as is expected. A lot was expected of the talented Serbian team at this World Cup, but they have once again so far failed to dazzle after opening their World Cup campaign with a loss to Brazil before squandering a 3-1 lead to eventually draw 3-3 with Cameroon. Switzerland will be looking to secure entry to the last 16 and thereafter reach the deep stages of the tournament. The Swiss always enter tournaments with talented teams but never progress to the deep stages. Key Players:

Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic (striker), Dusan Tadic (attacking midfielder), Filip Kostic (left wing-back) Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri (attacker), Granit Xhaka (midfielder), Breel Embolo (striker) Head To Head

The teams played once before during the 2018 World Cup. Switzerland won 2-1. 9pm: Cameroon vs Brazil The odds are against Cameroon who need a win against the tournament favourites to stand a chance of qualifying for the last 16. Brazil have been arguably the strongest team at the tournament and never enter a tournament without the expectation of winning.

Even though their passage to the last 16 is already secure, Tite’s side can be expected to come out all guns blazing against the Indomitable Lions. On paper, it will be hard for Cameroon to get something from this game but then again, bigger shocks have happened. Key Players

Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar (striker), Erix Maxim Choupo-Moting (forward), Bryan Mbuemo (winger) Brazil: Alisson (Goalkeeper), Richarlison (forward), Thiago Silva (defender) Head To Head