LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 14 - Christian Pulisic set to star as USA look to upset powerful Netherlands

Welcome to day 14 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Round of 16 5pm: Netherlands (winners Group A) vs USA (runners-up Group B) The Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has been the stand-out performer for the Stars and Stripes. He injured himself in the process of scoring the match-winner in the final group phase match against Iran. There is a concern that Pulisic may not be fully fit.

This outcome allowed the USA to leapfrog Iran into second place and seal a last-16 round spot, although it came at a price. Two first-choices Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie were forced off against Iran with injuries and both are doubtful starters. The Netherlands are tipped to win although the defensive records suggest the outcome will be close. The Netherlands were undefeated in the group phase and that form should stand them in good stead in this last-16 round clash. Cody Gakpo, PSV Eindhoven striker will be the target of special attention from the USA since he is among the top scorers at the tournament so far with three goals. Key Players:

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk (centre-back), Denzel Dumfries (right-wingback), Cody Gakpo (striker) USA: Christian Pulisic (midfielder), Sergino Dest (right-back), Weston McKennie (midfielder) Head To Head:

The two sides have met five times before in international friendlies. The Netherlands have dominated winning 2-0 in 1998, 2-0 in 2002, 1-0 in 2004, and 2-1 in 2010. The USA's only victory came in 2015 when they secured a 4-3 win. The path to glory at #Qatar2022 is set πŸ†



The path to glory at #Qatar2022 is set πŸ†

9pm: Argentina (winners Group C) vs Australia (runners-up Group D) Argentina are in pursuit of a third World Cup title and they look set to defeat Australia in this last-16 encounter. They had a hiccup in their opening game against Saudi Arabia but then finished strongly with back-to-back wins. The spirited Australian team overcame a talented Denmark team a few days ago but this time Messi and company will not allow them to dictate the match. The well-travelled Mathew Leckie has been the star for the Socceroos so far, and he can expect to be a closely marked man.

The Netherlands maintained their superb record of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition every time they took part. The USA are in the round of 16 for the third time in a row. Both teams failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Key Players: Argentina: Lionel Messi (forward), Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper), Cristian Romero (defender)

Australia: Martin Boyle (forward), Ajdin Hrustic (attacking midfielder), Mathew Leckie (winger) Head To Head: Argentina have faced Australia seven times in history and won on five occasions, losing just once - a 4-1 defeat in their first-ever meeting back in 1988 at the Bicentennial Gold Cup.