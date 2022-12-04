LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 15 - Uphill battle facing Poland against full strength France

Welcome to day 15 of the Qatar World Cup. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

5pm: France (Group D winners) vs Poland (Group C runners-up) France, one of the tournament favourites, will return to full strength after resting many of their regulars in the defeat against Tunisia last week. In their opening two matches, the reigning World Cup champions were impressive against Australia and Denmark with superstar Kylian Mbappe at his best. Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczensny was Poland's hero after his heroics helped the team make the last-16 round. He saved penalties (including one from Lionel Messi) in back-to-back matches. We have not yet seen the best of striker Robert Lewandowski and if he does strike top form, France will be hard-pressed to reach the quarter-finals.

France are big favourites against a Poland side that has failed to impress so far. Apart from the Lewandowski threat, Poland's attack is most times toothless. France’s defence may be in for a quiet afternoon, especially if their midfield imposes themselves. Kylian Mbappe pulling out the fancy stuff in training 😅 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GBXPXy3nlL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

Key Players: France: Kylian Mbappe (forward), Olivier Giroud (striker), Aurelien Tchouameni (midfielder) Poland: Wojciech Szczesny (goalkeeper), Jan Bednarek (centre back), Grzegorz Krychowiak (defensive midfielder)

Head To Head: The teams have met 16 times, with France winning eight, Poland three and five ending in draws. 9pm: England (winners Group B) vs Senegal (runners-up Group A)

Harry Kane, the captain of the Three Lions, has not yet scored in Qatar. Great things are expected of him because he was Russia 2018's Golden Boot winner. Sunday’s outing against Senegal's Lions of Teranga could just be the platform to make his presence felt. Everything points to an England win based on performances to date. However, if England fail to take their opportunities and the match is determined by a penalty shoot-out, they will be in trouble because of painful failures in the past. The African champions are full of confidence, but they will need to keep an eye on resurgent England forward Marcus Rashford who has only started one game in the tournament but has scored three goals. He has become the first Manchester United player to score three goals in a major tournament for England since Sir Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup.

🇸🇳 Can Senegal reach the #FIFAWorldCup quarterfinal? #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022 Key Players:

England: Harry Kane (striker), Jude Bellingham (midfielder), Declan Rice (midfielder) Senegal: Edouard Mendy (goalkeeper), Kalidou Koulibaly (defender), Idrissa Gueye (midfielder) Head to Head: