LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 16 - Brazil entertain in win over South Korea

Welcome to day 16 of the Qatar World Cup. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates from the biggest sports event on the planet!

FULL TIME: Brazil 4, South Korea 1 Five-time World Cup winners Brazil advances to the quarter-finals after blowing South Korea away in their last 16 clash at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday.

Brazil progress to the Quarter-finals! 🇧🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022 HALF TIME: Brazil 4, South Korea 0 Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have waltzed their way through and blitzed four goals in their last 16 clash against South Korea on Monday evening.

Brazil take a four-goal lead into the break 👏#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022 NEXT UP: 9pm, Brazil v South Korea

Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea coach Paulo Bento makes two changes as he welcomes back Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, who missed the last-gasp 2-1 victory over Portugal that took them through.

🇧🇷💫 pic.twitter.com/aSqdLfQ2dS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022 Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Japan 1, Croatia 1 After Extra time. Croatia win 3-1 on penalties Croatia are through to the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout win over Japan on Monday. The last 16 clash between the two sides ended at 1-all after 120 minutes of football. END OF EXTRA TIME: Japan 1, Croatia 1

And we have penalties after the World Cup last 16 clash between Japan and Croatia ended 1-1 after two hours of play. FULL TIME: Japan 1, Croatia 1 And we’re into extra time for the first time in Qatar after Japan and Croatia couldn’t be separated at full time of their Last 16 clash at the 2022 World Cup.

We're heading into extra-time! 🍿#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022 HALF TIME: Japan 1, Croatia 0

Having beaten former World Cup winners Germany and Spain, 2018 runners Croatia could be next for Japan as they take a 1-0 lead into the break of their Last 16 clash. Japan take a half-time lead! 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

NEXT UP: Japan v Croatia After finishing top in a group featuring former World Cup winners Spain and Germany, Asian giants Japan will be confident of advancing to the quarter-finals of the competition when they take on Croatia on Monday. Japan (3-4-3): Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (capt), Shogo Taniguchi; Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic 📋 Here's how #JPN and #HRV are looking this evening!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Two Asian nations are in action in World Cup games today as Japan take on Costa Rica while five-time World Champions Brazil take on South Korea. There have been a few upsets in this World Cup and while many will expect Croatia and Brazil to advance to the last 16, it would be disastrous for them to take their opponents for granted. Japan vs Croatia

This promises to be a competitive team. Japan have proved that they do not fear any team, by recording impressive group stage wins over Germany and Spain. Croatia, who lack pace in their game, could find life difficult against Hajime Moriyasu’s fast team. At the same time, Japan cannot afford lapses of concentration, as happened to them during their 1-0 group stage defeat to Costa Rica, or Luka Modric and company will punish them. Key Players

Japan: Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada Head To Head The teams have played three times before, with Japan winning once, Croatia winning once and the other game ending in a draw. The teams drew during the 2006 World Cup group stage.

Brazil vs South Korea South Korea have surpassed expectations at this World Cup by reaching the last 16 and not many will give them hope against tournament favourites Brazil. The five-time champions though have shown that they are not invincible as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final group stage game. South Korea also showed that they play without fear, by recording an impressive 2-1 win over Portugal in their last group stage game. If Brazil are to win this game, they must ensure that they keep South Korea’s star attacker Son Heung-Min in check.