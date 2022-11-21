LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 2 - Senegal v Netherlands headlines exciting fixture list

Cape Town - Welcome to day 2 of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

TODAY’S ACTION! 1pm: England v Iran - Group B On Monday, all eyes will be on England who have failed to win the World Cup since 1966. The current squad are not hot favourites this time, but the players will give it their all in the country’s latest quest for major tournament glory.

Iran have little hope of victory when they run out for their World Cup 2022 opener at the Khalifa International Stadium. It will be their third appearance on the biggest stage, and they have little hope of finally progressing beyond the group stage.

England have made a habit of winning their opening match at the World Cup and failing to win the next as was the case in 1998, 2006 and 2018. Iran will be playing without fear knowing that the pressure is firmly off their shoulders. Players to watch: England: Harry Kane (striker), Jude Bellingham (midfielder), Declan Rice (midfielder)

Iran: Alireze Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Ehsan Hajsafi (left-back), Karim Ansarifard (midfielder) Head-to-head record: This will be the first time England and Iran will be played in any official game.

4pm: Senegal v Netherlands The Netherlands and Senegal are expected to advance to the knock-out stages at the expense of Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. This could be the toughest group game for the two teams and neither Senegal nor the Netherlands will want to start their tournament in defeat. Senegal has suffered a crushing blow after their world-class striker Sadio Mané was ruled out of the World Cup after a leg injury sustained in the run-up to the tournament.

Prior to Mané's withdrawal, confidence was high in the Senegal camp after they secured a first Africa Cup of Nations title at the start of the year.

The Dutch are the favourites in this group but they will take nothing for granted after disappointing Euro 2020 and failing to qualify for the two major tournaments prior to that. Players to watch: Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk (centre-back), Denzel Dumfries (right-wing back), Frenkie de Jong (midfielder)

Senegal: Edouard Mendy (goalkeeper), Kalidou Koulibaly (defender), Idrissa Gueye (midfielder) Head-to-head record: The two countries have never played each other, not even in a friendly.

9pm: USA v Wales

The outcome of this game will be crucial because England are the favourites to win the group and that means the rest of the teams will scramble for the remaining berth in the knock-out stages. The US and Wales open their tournament with a critical match-up on the tournament's first full day and that is most unusual for such a vital match to be played this early in the tournament. Both sides enter the tournament in worrying form. The US slogged through a pair of brutal pre-World Cup friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia in September that were deeply troubling, while Wales have suffered three straight Nations League defeats and have not won since the 1-0 victory over Ukraine that secured World Cup qualification.

Players to watch: US: Sergino Dest (right-back), Weston McKennie (midfielder), Yunus Musah (midfielder) Wales: Gareth Bale (forward), Daniel James (winger), Brennan Johnson (forward)