LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 8 - 2026 hosts Canada knocked out of World Cup after loss to Croatia

Welcome to day 8 of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet!

UP NEXT: It’s huge! Spain vs Germany Spain and Germany face each other in what is the first game between two former world champions at the Qatar World Cup. Spain will advance to the next round if they win. For Germany, anything other than a win will leave their campaign in tatters.

Our fourth match of the day 🔜



Here are the line-ups for Spain v Germany ⬇️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo Germany (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer (capt); Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala

FULL TIME: Croatia 4, Canada 1 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia showed their class when they came from behind to claim a 4-1 win over Canada on Sunday evening. Canada have been knocked out of the tournament.

Here's how Group F looks after two matches 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 HALF TIME: Croatia 2, Canada 1 Canada went into the lead of their World Cup clash against Croatia after just two minutes, but Croatia, the runners-up from four years ago, fired back with two goals in quick succession to go into the break in front.

🇭🇷 Two straight goals for Croatia sees them take the lead going into the break#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 Next up: Croatia v Canada

Canada and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will be hoping to get their 2022 campaign off the ground when they go head-to-head on Sunday. The line-ups for @HNS_CFF & @CanadaSoccerEN 👇#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja Canada (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson (capt), Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David FULL TIME: Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Well, no one saw that coming. Morocco shot to the top of Group F on four points after an improbable win over fancies Belgium on Sunday afternoon. The Atlas Lions get a huge win over Belgium.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

HALF TIME: Belgium 0, Morocco 0 Neither side could break the deadlock during the Group World Cup clash between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday afternoon.

All square at the break.#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 Next up ... Belgium take on Morocco and here’s the team news Belgium coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for Sunday's World Cup game against Morocco, knowing victory would secure a last-16 place.

The Red Devils rode their luck in a 1-0 opening win over Canada and Martinez reacted by replacing Youri Tielemans in midfield with Everton's Amadou Onana. Thomas Meunier takes the place of Leander Dendoncker at the back, with in-form Leicester defender Wout Faes again left out. Thorgan Hazard gets his first start of the tournament at wing-back.

Morocco boss Walid Regragui named an unchanged XI after an impressive performance in their 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. Canada take on Croatia in the day's other Group F match later. Starting line-ups:

Belgium (3-4-3) Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thorgan Hazard, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (capt), Michy Batshuayi Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)

Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos (MEX) FULLTIME - Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Keysher Fuller was the hero for Costa Rica scoring the only goal of the game. Japan had a frustrating second half, who came in to game with confidence after their shock win over Germany. Kaylor Navas made a tremendous save late in the first half to preserve Costa Rica’s lead as they held on for an important win. This result now through’s the group wide open. Passion with a capital 🅿️#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/YLTgupyKqI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022 HALFTIME - Japan 0-0 Costa Rica There was no late drama in the game between Japan and Costa Rica. Neither side troubled their opposing goalkeeper in the first half. Japan though will be looking for that win to all but secure their progression to the knockout rounds.

TEAM NEWS FOR JAPAN V COSTA RICA: Japan made five changes from their team that beat Germany in their World Cup opener as they face Costa Rica on Sunday. Attackers Ritsu Doan, who came on and scored against Germany, Yuki Soma and Ayase Ueda come into the starting line-up as Japan look to take a big step towards the knockout round.

Right-back Miki Yamane replaces the injured Hiroki Sakai, while fit-again midfielder Hidemasa Morita comes in for Ao Tanaka. Costa Rica make only two changes to the team that started the campaign with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Spain in Group E. Teenage winger Jewison Bennette and defender Carlos Martinez drop to the bench, with Gerson Torres and Kendall Waston replacing them.

Starting line-ups: Japan (4-2-3-1) Shuichi Gonda; Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida (capt), Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma; Ayase Ueda

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu Costa Rica (5-3-2) Keylor Navas; Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres; Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL) Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Japan vs Costa Rica Japan can virtually book themselves a place in the last 16 should they defeat Costa Rica. The Samurai Blue produced one of the tournament’s great shocks in their opening game by defeating Germany 2-1. That result will give them the confidence that they need to feel that they can win this game. Costa Rica were poor in their opening fixture, losing 7-0 against Spain. They can take inspiration from Iran who opened with a 6-2 defeat against England before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Wales.

Players to watch Japan: Wataru Endo (defensive midfielder), Daichi Kamada (attacking midfielder), Takuma Asano (winger). Costa Rica: Keylor Navas (goalkeeper), Joel Campbell (winger), Bryan Oviedo (left-back).

Head To Head The teams have met five times over the last 27-years in international friendlies. Japan have won five of the games with one ending in a draw. Costa Rica have never beaten Japan. Belgium vs Morocco

Both teams are alive in the group. Belgium opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Canada in what was not their best performance. Morocco started with a creditable 0-0 draw against Croatia. Belgium have a better but aging side who have not been at their best lately and so Morocco will fancy their chances of getting points in this game. Belgium winning will virtually assure the Red Devils of qualification to the last 16. Should Morocco spring a surprise, the group will be thrown open ahead of the last round of group stage fixtures. Players to watch

Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne (midfielder), Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper), Axel Witsel (midfielder) Morocco: Achraf Hakimi (right-back), Hakim Ziyech (winger), Sofyan Amrabat (midfielder) Head To Head

The teams have met three times before with Morocco winning once and Belgium twice. The teams met once in a World Cup fixture before, back in 1994 and Belgium won 1-0. Croatia vs Canada Both teams will be looking for a result in this game. Canada opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Belgium while Croatia would be frustrated by their 0-0 draw against Morocco.

Canada will be the underdogs but have a side that is capable of causing an upset. Croatia desperately need a win in this game to boost their chances of trying to advance beyond the group and as group stage winners. Players to watch Canada: Jonathan David (forward), Alphonso Davies (left-back), Junior Hoilett (winger)

Croatia: Luka Modric (midfielder), Mateo Kovacic (midfielder), Joško Gvardiol (defender) Head To Head The teams have never met before.

Spain vs Germany This game is more of a crunch one for Germany than it is for Spain. After losing to Japan in their opening game, the four time World Champions need a win here to put their World Cup campaign back on track. Should Japan beat Costa Rica and Germany lose to Spain in this game, the Germans are out of the competition.

Players to watch Germany: Joshua Kimmich (defensive midfielder), Jamal Musiala (midfielder), Thomas Müller (forward). Spain: Gavi (central midfielder), Pedri (central midfielder), Rodri (defensive midfielder)