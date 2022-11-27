LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 8 - Morocco could surprise Belgium as Germany in must-in clash against Spain

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE! Japan vs Costa Rica

Japan can virtually book themselves a place in the last 16 should they defeat Costa Rica. The Samurai Blue produced one of the tournament’s great shocks in their opening game by defeating Germany 2-1. That result will give them the confidence that they need to feel that they can win this game. Costa Rica were poor in their opening fixture, losing 7-0 against Spain. They can take inspiration from Iran who opened with a 6-2 defeat against England before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Wales. Players to watch

Japan: Wataru Endo (defensive midfielder), Daichi Kamada (attacking midfielder), Takuma Asano (winger). Costa Rica: Keylor Navas (goalkeeper), Joel Campbell (winger), Bryan Oviedo (left-back). Head To Head

The teams have met five times over the last 27-years in international friendlies. Japan have won five of the games with one ending in a draw. Costa Rica have never beaten Japan. Belgium vs Morocco Both teams are alive in the group. Belgium opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Canada in what was not their best performance. Morocco started with a creditable 0-0 draw against Croatia. Belgium have a better but aging side who have not been at their best lately and so Morocco will fancy their chances of getting points in this game.

Belgium winning will virtually assure the Red Devils of qualification to the last 16. Should Morocco spring a surprise, the group will be thrown open ahead of the last round of group stage fixtures. Players to watch Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne (midfielder), Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper), Axel Witsel (midfielder)

Morocco: Achraf Hakimi (right-back), Hakim Ziyech (winger), Sofyan Amrabat (midfielder) Head To Head The teams have met three times before with Morocco winning once and Belgium twice. The teams met once in a World Cup fixture before, back in 1994 and Belgium won 1-0.

Croatia vs Canada Both teams will be looking for a result in this game. Canada opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Belgium while Croatia would be frustrated by their 0-0 draw against Morocco. Canada will be the underdogs but have a side that is capable of causing an upset. Croatia desperately need a win in this game to boost their chances of trying to advance beyond the group and as group stage winners.

Players to watch Canada: Jonathan David (forward), Alphonso Davies (left-back), Junior Hoilett (winger) Croatia: Luka Modric (midfielder), Mateo Kovacic (midfielder), Joško Gvardiol (defender)

Head To Head The teams have never met before. Spain vs Germany

This game is more of a crunch one for Germany than it is for Spain. After losing to Japan in their opening game, the four time World Champions need a win here to put their World Cup campaign back on track. Should Japan beat Costa Rica and Germany lose to Spain in this game, the Germans are out of the competition. Players to watch

Germany: Joshua Kimmich (defensive midfielder), Jamal Musiala (midfielder), Thomas Müller (forward). Spain: Gavi (central midfielder), Pedri (central midfielder), Rodri (defensive midfielder) Head To Head

The teams have met 25 times overall since 1935. Germany have won nine times, Spain eight with the other eight games ending in draws.