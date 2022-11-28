LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 9 – Ghana come alive after thrilling win over Korea

Welcome to day 9 of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates on match days from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

HALF TIME: Brazil 0, Switzerland 0 Without Neymar, Brazil have failed to find the back of the net in the first half of their World Cup Group G clash against Switzerland on Monday. The game is goalless at the break.

It remains scoreless going into the break between 🇧🇷 and 🇨🇭#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022 FULL TIME: South Korea 2, Ghana 3 After allowing South Korea to comeback from two goals down, Mohammed Kudus scored a 68th minute winner as Ghana walked away from this exciting World Cup clash with all three points.

After another brilliant game, it ends with Ghana taking the three points 👏@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022 HALF TIME: SOUTH KOREA 0 GHANA 2

In an exciting first 45 minutes, it was the African giants Ghana who were totally dominant. With almost 90 percent of the ball, Ghana could had a few more goals but were more than satisfied with goals coming from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus. Talent. pic.twitter.com/k6VA1nKgHT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

TEAMS Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min. Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash.

Ghana (4-3-3) Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

South Korea (4-2-3-1) Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG) NEXT UP: SOUTH KOREA V GHANA FULL TIME: SERBIA 3 CAMEROON 3

Cameroon came from 3-1 down to rescue a 3-3 draw as Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored for the African side. Serbia scored shortly after the interval as Aleksandar Mitrović struck to move his side two goals ahead. However, Cameroon would have the final say as the sides shared the points. 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 1-0 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 1-1 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 1-2 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 1-3 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 2-3 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸

🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 3-3 🇷![CDATA[]]>🇸



And there's still plenty of time left! 🍿#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

HALF TIME: SERBIA 2 CAMEROON 1 Late drama in the first half as Serbia’s scored two late and quick goals to lead 2-1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic put their team on the front foot against Cameroon who looked to be heading into the break with the lead. Jean-Charles Castelletto scored the first goal of the game after he scored from a brilliant set-piece Some early team news ahead of today’s first game between Cameroon and Serbia ...

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss his team's crucial World Cup clash with Serbia after being dropped hours before kick-off at Al Janoub stadium. A football federation source told AFP that Inter Milan 'keeper Onana had been left out of the Group G fixture for unspecified disciplinary reasons and replaced by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia. Cameroon (4-3-3)

Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt) Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR) Serbia (3-4-2-1)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (SRB) Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

#TeamCameroun goalkeeper Andre Onana has been SACKED from camp for gross indiscipline per Cameroon media reports.



Reason why he isn't in posts today against #TeamSerbia #FIFAWorldCup #CMR pic.twitter.com/yw2s8rLM4W — Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_) November 28, 2022 Noon: Cameroon vs Serbia

Cameroon opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Another defeat will ruin their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages. Cameroon showed spells of quality in their game against Switzerland and did enough to come away with at least a point. Serbia start as favourites in a match that offers the teams a chance to pick up their first points in Qatar. Serbia was forced to settle for a defensive role against Brazil and they will be looking to express themselves against Cameroon. Serbia's strength lies upfront and they will capitalise on any weakness in the Cameroon defence. The loser in the clash will be eliminated from contention for the last-16 round. Cameroon’s recent struggles have been down to their lack of sting in attack, where they have scored just twice in their last five outings. Cameroon are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Serbia side who are 22 places above them in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

Players to watch: Cameroon: Andre Onana (goalkeeper), Collins Fai (defender), Vincent Aboubakar (forward) Serbia: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (central midfielder), Dusan Tadic (attacking midfielder), Dusan Vlahovic (striker)

head-to-head: Cameroon and Serbia have played each other once in an international friendly in 2010, Serbia edged past Cameroon 4-3. 3pm: Korea vs Ghana

Ghana's Black Stars put up a good fight as they lost 3-2 to Portugal and came close to rescuing a point towards the end of the match. Another defeat will see Ghana exit at the group stage in consecutive appearances at the World Cup (also in 2014). South Korea put in a good shift in their scoreless draw with Uruguay after the woodwork came to their rescue on two occasions. A win for the “Tigers of Asia” will give their hopes of a top-two finish a major boost and edge them closer to a knockout berth for the first time since 2010. Ghana might go into the match with a psychological advantage. Monday's game will mark the 10th meeting between South Korea and Ghana in all competitions, with the last six yielding three wins apiece for both nations, but Ghana ran out convincing 4-0 winners during the most recent battle in a 2014 friendly.

Players to watch: Korea: Son Heungmin (forward), Hwang Uijo (forward), Hwang Inbeom (central midfielder) Ghana: Daniel Amartey (centre-back), Mohammed Kudus (attacking midfielder), Issahaku Fatawu (attacking midfielder)

head-to-head South Korea and Ghana have played nine times previously. Each won four and one match was drawn 6pm: Brazil vs Switzerland

Tournament favourites Brazil did their billing proud in their opener against Serbia last week. The five-time champions dominated from the opening whistle and wasted many scoring chances before Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck twice in the second half. Switzerland looked efficient in their opening match against Cameroon. They won without setting the competition alight. There is no doubt Switzerland will make it tough for Brazil as they did in the last World Cup when they held them to a 1-1 draw. Whoever wins the game will be guaranteed qualification for the next round. Brazil have been rocked by the news that Neymar will not be available for the remainder of the group stage. The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the match against Serbia. He could come back in the knockout stages.

Players to watch: Brazil: Neymar (forward), Thiago Silva (centre-back), Marquinhos (defender) Switzerland: Yann Sommer (goalkeeper), Ricardo Rodriguez (left-back or centre-back), Granit Xhaka (midfielder)

head-to-head The two teams have played nine times, with Brazil winning four, Switzerland two and four draws. They last met at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the match ended 1-1. 9pm: Portugal vs Uruguay

Portugal will be seeking revenge against Uruguay who sent them packing with a last-16-round elimination at the 2018 tournament in Russia. Portugal opened their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana and skipper Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking for more of the same. If that happens, Portugal will be through to the last-16 round. Uruguay will be looking for their first win at the tournament after playing out a 0-0 bore draw with South Korea in their opening match. Uruguay may have the psychological edge though having won the only previous competitive match between the teams four years ago in Russia. Lady Luck did not smile on Uruguay against South Korea after Uruguay twice hit the woodwork. First Diego Godin headed against the post in the first half before Federico Valverde thumped one onto the woodwork in the latter stages of the match.

Players to watch: Portugal: Ruben Dias (centre-back), Bruno Fernandes (midfielder), Cristiano Ronaldo (forward) Uruguay: Federico Valverde (midfielder), Edinson Cavani (striker), Darwin Nunez (striker)