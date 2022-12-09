LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 20: Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup

Welcome to day 20 of the World Cup in Qatar. IOL Sport will bring you all the live updates from the biggest sports event on the planet! CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

HALF TIME: Netherlands 0, Argentina 1 Argentina go into the break leading 1-0 thanks to a 35th minute goal by Nahuel Molina that was beautifully crafted by the GOAT, Lionel Messi.

Argentina are ahead at the break!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 FULL TIME: Croatia 1, Brazil 1 (Croatia won 4-2 on penalties) Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have been dumped out of the World Cup, and Croatia have advanced to the final four, where they will take on either the Netherlands or Argentina.

Story continues below Advertisement

Croatia 1, Brazil 1 after extra-time We move into the lottery of penaties after Bruno Petkovic’s late equaliser cancelled out Neymar’s brilliant record-equalling striker.

Story continues below Advertisement

We're heading to penalties! 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #HRV #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 FULL TIME: Croatia 0, Brazil 0 We go into extra-time after neither side could find the back of the net during their 90 minutes of regulation time.

There's more action to come after a goalless 90 minutes... #FIFAWorldCup | #HRV #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 HALF TIME: Croatia 0, Brazil 0

If you have load-shedding, worry not because it doesn’t look like you missed much as the World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and 2018 finalists Croatia is goalless at the break. Hopefully the lights come back soon. Thanks, Eskom. ⏸ A competitive first-half ends goalless.#FIFAWorldCup | #HRV #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

UP NEXT: Croatia v Brazil Brazil coach Tite has named an unchanged starting line-up for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Croatia as Neymar retains his place following his return from an ankle injury in the previous round. Coach Zlatko Dalic brings Borna Sosa back into the side at left-back after illness, replacing Borna Barisic, while Mario Pasalic starts in place of Bruno Petkovic. Real Madrid's Luka Modric, 37, captains the side as they look to cause a major upset against the World Cup favourites.

Our first Semi-final spot is up for grabs! 🤩



Who's coming out on top? #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 Teams

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior In Friday’s quarter-final fixtures, first up it’s Croatia taking on the mighty Brazil and then it’s the turn of the heavyweight clash between the Netherlands and Argentina.

🇭🇷 🆚 🇧🇷



You can't miss this.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 5pm: Croatia v Brazil

Brazil is the best team in the history of the competition, having won it five times and finishing second, third and fourth twice each. This time they are playing as the world's No 1 ranked team and they have looked the part, except when they took things easy against Cameroon in their final group phase game. Croatia will be relying heavily on their talisman Luka Modric, who lifted the Best Fifa Men's Player award in 2018. He knows what to expect from the classy Brazilian line-up and he'll want to boss the midfield as it gives Croatia a chance to keep the opposition at bay. Brazil are overwhelming favourites but in Croatia, they are likely to face their toughest opponent yet. Croatia are the 2018 runners-up.

Key Players Croatia: Luka Modric (central midfielder), Marcelo Brozovic (central midfielder), Ivan Perisic (winger/wingback) Brazil: Neymar (forward), Thiago Silva (centre-back), Marquinhos (defender)

Head To Head: Croatia and Brazil have played each other four times. Brazil won three of those matches and the other was a draw. Two of the matches have taken place at the World Cup. 9pm: Netherlands v Argentina

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 🥺



🇳🇱 and 🇦🇷 engaged in a #FIFAWorldCup classic last time they met! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 The World Cup is the one major trophy Argentina's Messi has never had his hands on. Eight years after coming up just short in Brazil 2014, the legendary Messi will now go in search of the biggest title of them all. Expect Messi to put his best foot forward.

Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side has been nearly flawless so far and now has a chance to make amends for missing out on qualifying for the 2018 edition. In their last match, the Netherlands had an easy 3-1 win against the USA. Given Messi's push for glory, Argentina will start as favourites in this mouth-watering tie. The effervescent Dutch wing-backs will be a factor and if Argentina do not contain that threat, it could prove their downfall. Key Players:

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk (centre-back), Denzel Dumfries (right-wingback), Frenkie de Jong (midfielder) Argentina: Lionel Messi (forward), Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper), Cristian Romero (defender) Head To Head: