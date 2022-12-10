LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 21: England World Cup dream over as France book semi-final ticket

Cape Town – On this 21st day of soccer fever, we bring you everything you need to know about the quarter-final matches as well as the players to watch tonight. FULL TIME: ENGLAND 1 FRANCE 2

England levelled the scores through a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute. Former Arsenal and Chelsea player Olivier Giroud, however, reclaimed the lead for France with 12 minutes remaining in the contest. England were awarded another penalty, but Kane was unsuccessful in the 84th minute with his second attempt. Ultimately, Giroud’s goal would prove decisive. GAME ON ♨️#ENG | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yXEoTyCQln — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 0 FRANCE 1 In a tightly-contested first half, France grabbed the lead in the 17th minute with a well-struck long range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni which had the beating of Jordan Pickford in the England goal. Though England had more shots at goal during the first 45 than their opponents, they could not find a breakthrough goal to leave an uphill task for themselves in the second half.

📸🧤 pic.twitter.com/MKbIio21Mu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022 Next up: England versus France England and France have named unchanged starting line-ups for their World Cup quarter-final showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on Saturday.

Holders France are captained by Hugo Lloris as the goalkeeper wins a record 143rd cap and overtakes Lilian Thuram, who had made the most appearances for Les Bleus before this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe, who is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, will start on the left of the French attack up against Kyle Walker, who plays at right-back for England. Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has resisted the temptation to switch to a back five to combat Mbappe and sends out the same team as that which started the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16.

Raheem Sterling is among the substitutes, having rejoined Southgate's squad after returning to England following a robbery at his home. It is the first ever meeting of the nations in a major tournament knockout game, with their last competitive encounter coming in the group stage of Euro 2012. The winners will play Morocco in the semi-finals in Al Khor on Wednesday.

Starting line-ups: England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA) FULL TIME: Morocco 1 Portugal 0

Try as they might, Portugal could not find an equaliser after going a goal down just before half-time. Even with the introduction of substitute Cristiano Ronaldo, it made no difference as Morocco defended doggedly to become the first African nation ever to make it to the semi-final of the World Cup. HALF TIME: Morocco 1 Portugal 0 Morocco grabbed a goal on their way to what could be a shock upset before half-time. With the sides still goalless heading towards the break Youssef En-Nesyri beat Portugal keeper Diogo Costa to the ball to score a headed-goal to put the Arab nation ahead.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench once more in Portugal's World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday. Morocco have been forced into two changes in defence, with Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui both unable to play because of injury problems. Jawad El Yamiq steps in at centre-back in place of the West Ham defender while Yahya Attiat-Allah plays at left-back in place of the Bayern Munich man.

Morocco maintain the same midfield and attack which helped them see off Spain in the last 16 and qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Teams: Morocco (4-3-3)

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (capt), Yahya Attiat-Allah; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Otavio; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos Coach: Fernando Santos (POR) Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Morocco v Portugal, 5pm, third quarter-final round clash Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo in their starting XI, were able to record a 6-1 win in their round of 16 game against Switzerland thanks to a hat-trick from Gonçalo Ramos. With this momentum, they will be looking to go all the way in this competition.

Morocco made history on Tuesday as they defeated Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Spain failed to convert a single penalty as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made three saves. Morocco have kept three clean sheets in four games at this World Cup, which is the most ever by an African side in a single edition of the tournament. If they do see off Portugal, Morocco will become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. Each of the previous three African teams to reach a quarter-final were eliminated in the last eight, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) falling at this hurdle.

Players to watch: Morocco: Yassine Bounou (goalkeeper), Romain Saiss (centre-back), Achraf Hakimi (right wingback). Portugal: Gonçalo Ramos (forward), Bruno Fernandes (midfielder), Bernardo Silva (midfielder).

After their history-making win against Spain, Morocco take on Portugal in quarter-final round clash. Head-to-head record: The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both meetings taking place at the Fifa World Cup in the group stage of the competition, with a win apiece for both teams. England v France, 9pm, fourth and final quarter-final round clash

Harry Kane, England’s captain, remains the first name on the team sheet, and for good reason. One of the world’s foremost No 9s, Kane has already scored more goals in competitive matches and major tournaments than any player in England’s history and is closing in fast on Wayne Rooney’s overall record of 53. It will be wonderful for the Three Lions if he adds to that tally on Saturday. Having fired his way to the Adidas Golden Boot in Russia 2018, the Spurs star is the bookies’ favourite to top the tournament’s scoring chart once again in Qatar. Kylian Mbappe, France's jet-heeled wonderkid, is the biggest name on the field. If he strikes his best form, it could be devastating for England. He is a difference-maker of note and was a star for Les Bleus at the 2018 showpiece in Russia. He has already earned 57 caps and seems certain to send all of the national-team records tumbling, including the all-time leading scorer tally, which is currently held by Thierry Henry (51 goals).

England captain Harry Kane will lead the English team against France and their “wonderkid” Kylian Mbappe at 9pm tonight. Players to watch: England: Jude Bellingham (midfielder), Phil Foden (midfielder/forward), Harry Kane (striker). France: Kylian Mbappe (forward), Olivier Giroud (striker), Aurelien Tchouameni (midfielder).