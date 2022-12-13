LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 24: It’s Lionel Messi v Luka Modric as Argentina and Croatia battle for a place in the final

Cape Town – On this 24th day of soccer fever, we bring you everything you need to know about the semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia as well as the players to watch tonight.
World Cup semi-final Argentina v Croatia, 9pm
Luka Modric’s Croatians have followed up their World Cup final appearance in Russia in 2018 by making it to the semi-final again in Qatar in 2022.
Lionel Messi and his teammates have had a tumultuous time of it in Qatar, having to claw their way out of the group stage after their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.
It will need something special and a bit of magic to break down the stubborn Croatians, but fortunately for Argentina they have a master magician in their ranks.
LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 21: England World Cup dream over as France book semi-final ticket
LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 20: Lionel Messi and Argentina march on to the semi-finals
LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 17 – Portugal set up quarter-final with Morocco
LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 16 – Brazil entertain in win over South Korea
LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 15 - England set up quarter-final date with France
LIVE BLOG: Fifa World Cup, Day 14 - Messi-inspired Argentina through to quarters
Mario Mandžukić sends Croatia to the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup Final 🇭🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Sh1QYLO8Kx— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2022
Players to watch:
Croatia: Luka Modric (midfielder), Marcelo Brozovic (midfielder), Mario Pasalic (midfielder)
Argentina: Lionel Messi (striker), Nahuel Molina (right back), Nicolas Tagliafico (left back)
Head To Head:
Argentina and Croatia have played each other on five occasions, with Argentina winning two, Croatia winning twice and the teams drawing once.
IOL Sport