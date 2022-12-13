LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 24: It’s Lionel Messi v Luka Modric as Argentina and Croatia battle for a place in the final

Cape Town – On this 24th day of soccer fever, we bring you everything you need to know about the semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia as well as the players to watch tonight.

Luka Modric’s Croatians have followed up their World Cup final appearance in Russia in 2018 by making it to the semi-final again in Qatar in 2022.

Lionel Messi and his teammates have had a tumultuous time of it in Qatar, having to claw their way out of the group stage after their shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.

It will need something special and a bit of magic to break down the stubborn Croatians, but fortunately for Argentina they have a master magician in their ranks.