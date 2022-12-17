LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 28 — Can Croatia and Morocco pick themselves up for losers’ final?

Cape Town — Today is the game nobody wants to play. semi-finalists Croatia and Morocco will go head-to-head for the bronze medal in Saturday’s third place play-off. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

KICK OFF: 5pm — Croatia v Morocco The World Cup third/fourth place playoff between Croatia and Morocco promises to be a low scoring and physical one. Both teams make up for their technical deficiencies by playing a high defensive line and this has helped them to surpass expectations at the World Cup. At the start of the tournament, not many would have given the duo a chance of advancing to the last four.

Should Walid Regragui's charges win the game, they will further make history as the first African side to finish third in the competition. The African side have already made history in the tournament by becoming the first African side to advance to the semi finals. Croatia will have a chance to finish in the top four for the second consecutive World Cup after finishing as runners up to France four years ago in Russia. The Croatians have already indicated that Luka Modric may not retire after the World Cup and may actually be part of their plans for Euro 2024. Modric, who was the Golden Ball winner in the 2018 World Cup has once again shone in the current World Cup.

Players to watch For Croatia: All eyes will be on 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric as he tries to lead the World Cup runners up from Russia four years ago to a bronze medal. For Morocco: While all talk has been about midfield dynamo Sofyan Amrabat, Yassine Bounou has been the hero for Morocco’s historical run to the semi-finals of the World Cup. The Montreal-born shotstopper has been so impressive in Qatar that several media outlets are linking him with a big money move to Bayern Munich as Manuel Neuer’s successor.

