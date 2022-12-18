LIVE BLOG: World Cup Day 29 — Both France and Argentina are seeking a third title

Cape Town — Today is the day. Argentina and reigning champions France go head-to-head on Sunday for the biggest prize in football. Both countries will be aiming to take the Fifa World Cup trophy home for a third time in the sport’s history.

The teams have been announced for Sunday’s World Cup final. Adrien Rabiot returns from illness in one of two changes to the France team against Lionel Messi's Argentina, for whom Angel Di Maria comes into the side.

After 63 matches, the World Cup in Qatar comes to a close when reigning champions France take on Argentina in a showpiece final at Lusail Stadium with both teams looking to add a third star to their crest.

Croatia edged Morocco 2-1 in Saturday's third-place playoff, an entertaining affair that served as a curtain-raiser to the main event where France stand in the way of Lionel Messi and his last chance of glory.

In the France dugout, coach Didier Deschamps has already taken his place among the sport's greats - as a player and a coach - but can go one step further by becoming the first coach to win back-to-back titles in the post-World War II era.

The last time these two teams met was at the 2018 World Cup where France beat Argentina 4-3 in the last 16, an encounter that was arguably the most entertaining match of the tournament in Russia.