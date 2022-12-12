LOOK: adidas release new ball for final stages of the World Cup

Durban — International sports apparel brand adidas have released a new ball for the final stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The new ball, named Al Hilm (The Dream), will replace the ball used up until now — Al Rihla, also called The Journey.

Story continues below Advertisement

Al Hilm is said to possess the same technological advancements as Al Rihla and is said to facilitate the pursuit for the most accurate on-field decision-making and aid the referees in the middle of the park. 4 teams. united by a dream that will soon become reality.



introducing Al Hilm, the Official World Cup 2022 Match Ball for the Semi-Finals and Final.



available now through adidas online and retail stores.#fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/EM4idCh8U3 — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) December 11, 2022

“Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Assistant Referees instant data, to help optimise decision making for a seamless fan experience,” read the statement “By combining the ball tracking data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the VAR team. Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Hilm features the same new panel shape and surface textures as Al Rihla.”

Story continues below Advertisement

International sports apparel brand adidas have released a new ball for the final stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Photo: Supplied Al Hilm will first be used when Argentina and Croatia do battle in the first semi-final on Tuesday evening. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement