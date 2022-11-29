Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after World Cup match as Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero clap back

Lionel Messi celebrate with teammates after Argentina’s win against Mexico at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Friedemann Vogel EPA

Published 18m ago

Johannesburg - Following Argentina's victory over Mexico at the World Cup to keep themselves in contention for the knockout stages, tempers flared up some more as a changing-room incident sparked world champion boxer and fellow Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to threaten Lionel Messi.

The 32-year-old IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion, was outraged when he saw footage of Messi kicking a Mexico jersey on the floor after the match.

He then decided to express his anger on social media, threatening Messi physically.

"Saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag. He should ask God that I don't find him," Alvarez tweeted.

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did."

Messi, who captains La Albiceleste, has not responded to the threats and has opted to keep a low profile as he looks to win his first World Cup trophy.

However, this hasn't stopped two of his former teammates and friends Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero from jumping in and hitting back at Alvarez.

Messi and Fabregas spent three hugely successful years together at Barcelona between 2011 and 2014.

"You neither know the person nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game. All T-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory," said Fabregas on his social media profile.

Aguero's relationship with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is a whole lot deeper as they spent countless years as roommates in the Argentina camp, a position no one has taken up in Messi's room following Aguero's retirement.

Aguero blasted Alvarez and said: "Mr Canelo don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

"The shirts are always on the floor after the games are overdue to sweat and then if you see well, he makes a movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it.

"I admired you, but what you did today with Messi was a low blow."

