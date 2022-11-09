LOOK: Lionel Messi chasing final hurrah with Argentina in Group C

Cape Town - The 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar in 11 days’ time, and from this week, Independent Media will break down each group, and the contenders most likely to progress to the knockout stages. Today, Eshlin Vedan takes a look at Group C.

Story continues below Advertisement

ARGENTINA This will be the final chance for a 35-year-old Lionel Messi to win the World Cup with Argentina. The South American giants have arguably their best squad since the turn of the century, and along with Brazil, are one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the event.

Also, for the first time since pre-2010, Argentina have a team capable of beating the big guns of world football without the presence of Messi. Messi will receive support in attack from the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, while veteran Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul should pull the strings in midfield. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez is likely to start in goal, with his backline comprising 34-year-old Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAUDI ARABIA On paper, the Saudis should be the whipping boys of the group. Herve Renard’s men will be making their seventh Cup appearance, but have only advanced from the group stage once, in the US in 1994, before being beaten in the round of 16 by Sweden.

Story continues below Advertisement

With the Saudis pushing money into football and even businessmen from the country now buying elite football clubs such as Newcastle United, a strong showing at the World Cup from the Gulf nation could help to grow the sport in the country. Renard’s squad in Qatar is almost certain to be made up entirely of locally-based players. The FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar, with 32 teams competing to be crowned World Champions. Group C includes Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. MEXICO

In a way, Mexico are one of the most consistent teams at the World Cup, but not in a way the would like. At every World Cup since 1994, El Tri have advanced beyond the group stage, but been eliminated in the last 16. The aim for Gerardo Martino’s side will be to once again get to the knockout stage, and beating Saudi Arabia and Poland is definitely an achievable target for the North Americans.

Three important players for Mexico will be midfielder Edson Alvarez, who is the team’s best player, Napoli attacker Hirving Lozano and Guadalajara winger Alexis Vega. Mexico are heading for tougher times after the World Cup, as Qatar could be an international swansong for the likes of experienced players Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Nestor Araujo. POLAND

Poland have not gone beyond the group stage since 1986, but this group is navigable for them as they face the Saudis, whom they will be expected to beat easily, and an outof-form Mexico, although beating Argentina will be too tough of a task. Poland have been anything but convincing recently, and it is difficult to see them doing well in Qatar without good performances from key player Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski is one of the best players in the world, but he is required to do a bit more on the international stage, compared to club level with Barcelona.