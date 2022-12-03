LOOK: Peter Drury impersonator meets his hero at Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Durban — Kenyan comedian Arap Uria finally had his dreams realised when he met English commentator Peter Drury at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Uria first burst on to the scene at the beginning of last year, as he created numerous videos of himself impersonating the commentary of Drury and did well too.

Gooooal!!!😂😂

Finally with Peter Drury . Many thanks @jimbeglin pic.twitter.com/evczz4eodc — Arap Uria (@arapuria) December 3, 2022 His never-seen-before artistry flooded social media platforms, gaining momentum and support even from the “poetic commentator” himself, who thereafter sent him a response video thanking him for doing justice to his remarkable commentary. Just like a lot of football fans around the world, Uria made his way to Qatar for the global spectacle with all of his “commentary equipment”, looking to recreate past World Cup moments and hopefully meet his hero. Uria, who is also a teacher by profession in his home country, alerted Drury of his presence in Qatar on Twitter and was lucky enough to catch the attention of Jim Beglin (Drury’s co-commentator) who thereafter promised Uria that Drury would be contacting him regarding a meeting.

On Saturday morning, pictures and videos of the pair together surfaced on both of their social media platforms, garnering incredible elation and joy from supporters of the duo. One particular account tweeted: "Finally!!! Wow, this is amazing and so inspiring. You're a true definition my brother that if you go for what you want and surround yourself with the right people you'll finally get what you want. I wish I could like this picture a million times.“ @ScribeSmiso

