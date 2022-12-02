Morocco become first African nation since 1998 to win World Cup group

Johannesburg - Morocco have not only surpassed expectations in the World Cup so far but the Atlas Lions topped Group F which included Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The current Africa Cup of Nations champions went unbeaten in their group, recording impressive wins over Belgium and Canada while holding 2018 runners-up Croatia to a 0-0 draw.

They are set to play against Group E runners-up Spain in the round of 16. On paper, Spain will go into the tie as favourites given their more decorated history of playing in the deeper stages of major tournaments, but Morocco will also back themselves to win. The African side have a well balanced unit and judging by the calm manner in which they navigated the group stage, they are capable of giving any side a run for their money.

By winning their group, Walid Regragui’s side became the first African team to do so since Nigeria did in 1998. In 1998, the Super Falcons topped Group D while alongside Paraguay, Spain and Bulgaria. In that tournament, the Nigerians were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Denmark.

Four years earlier in the United States during the 1994 World Cup, the Nigerians also topped Group D on goal difference ahead of Argentina, Bulgaria and Greece. ALSO READ: Five things we learnt from Croatia's draw with Belgium This is the second time overall that Morocco won their group. During the 1986 tournament in Mexico, the Atlas Lions placed first in Group F ahead of England, Poland and Portugal.

