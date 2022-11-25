Oops! Cristiano Ronaldo not the first player to score at Five World Cup editions

Johannesburg - Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo converted a second half penalty as he helped his nation to a 3-2 win over Ghana in a Fifa World Cup encounter on Thursday evening.
Ronaldo who is the highest goal scorer in football history thought he had broken yet another record by becoming the first player to ever score at Five FIFA World Cup editions, however this was not the case.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first men’s football player to achieve this magnificent feat. However, Brazilian women’s footballer Marta Vieira da Silva is the first player to score in five World Cups and she holds the record of reaching the milestone first.
Canada's Christine Sinclair also comes in second as another individual to achieve it, and Ronaldo now becomes third but can hold his head up high knowing he is the first man to do it.
Friendly reminder he's the first *man* to score in 5 FIFA World Cups pic.twitter.com/oaQ0ALOAfu— Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) November 24, 2022
Ronaldo has had an illustrious football career and will definitely go down as one of the best to ever do it.
He is probably not going to break the record of goals scored at the World Cup which is held by Miroslav Klose which stands at 16, but his eight goals spanning across five different editions is an impressive tally.
Ronaldo alongside long time foe Lionel Messi who are both bidding to claim their first-ever World Cup title, to crown outstanding careers at what is expected to be their last tournament.
The mercurial Ronaldo has never had a better chance at lifting the prestigious trophy with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandez and Joao Felix as his support structure upfront.
IOL Sport