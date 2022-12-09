Raheem Sterling back in training for England ahead of France clash

Al Wakrah — Raheem Sterling was back in training for England on Friday after returning to Qatar ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with France. CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Sterling did not feature in the round-of-16 match against Senegal after returning to England following a robbery at his home. The Chelsea forward flew out to Doha on Thursday and was back out on the field at Al Wakrah Sports Club with the other 24 members of England's squad.

Declan Rice, who had missed training due to illness on Wednesday, was involved in the session for the second straight day, easing concerns about his readiness to face Didier Deschamps side. The other injury concern, back-up striker Callum Wilson, who has been nursing a slight muscle strain, took part in the session and showed no signs of injury.

Despite his return to camp Sterling is unlikely to feature in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up on Saturday but he does give the manager an additional attacking option from the bench. England featured Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka on the flanks with Harry Kane in his usual centre forward role against Senegal. Southgate also has Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish as wide attacking options.

British media reports had said that Sterling's home was broken into by armed intruders while his family were in the property on Saturday night.