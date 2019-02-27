RWC's Webb Ellis Trophy. Photo: Mark R. Cristino/EPA

LONDON – Mention the acronym RWC to any rugby aficionado and they will know immediately what you are talking about - the Rugby World Cup. It seems as if this prestigious tournament, which South Africa has twice won, has been around forever - yet it has only been played for in the last 32 years.

The concept of a Rugby World Cup, which was first embraced by New Zealand and Australia and was first held in 1987, is a relative newcomer when you compare it to football's World Cup which was first staged in 1930.

Since then RWC has been contested every four years between the top international teams with New Zealand's All Blacks, unsurprisingly, having the most titles (three) and South Africa two.

The tournament has become established as a major international event since its inception, with the strategy of using the event to showcase rugby to the world, successfully resulting in the rapid expansion of the sport.

Here's a look back at previous tournaments which should bring back plenty of memories.

1987: New Zealand and Australia

16 countries arrived in New Zealand and Australia in 1987 to do battle for the new Webb Ellis Cup. The tournament was a far cry from the global occasion RWC has now become, but the competition was fierce and compelling. Eventually, New Zealand triumphed over France in the final.

1991: UK, France, Ireland

In 1991, England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales jointly hosted the tournament. Both the opening match and the final were held at Twickenham.

The home side, England went about the tournament with confidence to uproot the favourites of the southern hemisphere.

A young and dynamic Australian team swept all in its path and went on to win the final over disappointed hosts England.

1995: South Africa

Having established itself as a global sporting event, RWC moved to South Africa in 1995 only 13 months after Nelson Mandela had become president in the country’s first democratic election.

The euphoria of hosting a world event for the first time played heavily in the host’s favour who went on to win the final after a dramatic extra-time period against tournament favourites, New Zealand.

1999: Wales

The powerful images of the event in South Africa carried over to Wales in 1999 and RWC viewing figures and revenue to a significant leap forward.

Rugby was growing dramatically due mainly to the success of RWC and tournament participation was increased to 20 teams.

The semifinal exit of New Zealand to France was an unexpected result; however, France could not maintain momentum and Australia were crowned the champions.

2003: Australia

RWC had truly become a global occasion, as television interest, ticket sales, international travel and corporate market results bore testament to.

In the most stunning RWC final of all time, England clinched the trophy with a dramatic goal-drop deep in extra-time.

2007: France

The excitement and passion for RWC proved even more intense than 2003, as the event was hosted with typical Gallic flair across a proud and hospitable France.

In the country of flamboyant rugby, the tournament took its cue with a series of thrilling matches and unpredictable results.

The final, against a South African team that had quietly and confidently dispatched all in its path, was true to the occasion – hard-fought and physical at all levels.

Eventually, South Africa prevailed over England and another thrilling RWC chapter came to a close.

2011: New Zealand

The hosts held on to a nail-biting final but RWC 2011 was also a tournament where emerging nations reiterated how they are closing the gap on the traditional powerhouses.

2015: England

The 2015 RWC was the eighth tournament and hosted by England.

They were eliminated at the pool stage; this was the first time in the tournament's history that a solo host nation failed to progress to the knockout stages, and only the second time any host nation failed to progress to the knockout stages.

Reigning champions New Zealand won the Webb Ellis Cup and defended their title by defeating Australia in the final.

New Zealand were the first team to retain their title, and the first to win for the third time.

African News Agency (ANA)





