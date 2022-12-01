SA referee Victor Gomes’ impressive World Cup performance rewarded with Spain, Japan clash

Johannesburg - South African referee Victor Gomes is set to take charge of his second match in the Fifa World Cup on Thursday evening when Japan square off with Spain in a Group E encounter at Khalifa International Stadium. Gomes has been a referee for years and has made a name for himself by being a no-nonsense official, thanks to his knack of churning out red cards.

Story continues below Advertisement

But, it’s probably been this year that’s been the most rewarding, having been the referee in both the Africa Cup of Nations and CAF Champions League finals. In both those matches, Gomes was assisted by his countryman Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho's Souru Phatšoane, while Salima Mukansanga was the fourth official.

The quartet clearly built a reputable partnership as they were all called-up for the World Cup and taking charge of the Group D match between France and Australia on November 22. Thursday’s match is important for the group as Spain are top with four points, while Japan are second on three points after beating Germany.

Story continues below Advertisement

The World Cup could serve as Gomes’ last dance in refereeing after reports emerged that he’s planning on hanging up his whistle later this year. ALSO READ: Five things we learnt from France's defeat against Tunisia However, after the news broke, following his last domestic game on home soil, reports also emerged that Caf was planning to convince him otherwise.

Story continues below Advertisement