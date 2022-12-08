SA’s premier ref Victor Gomes to feature in Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarter-final

Johannesburg - Victor Gomes’ run at the World Cup is set to continue after he was appointed as the fourth official for Friday’s mouth-watering quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands. After an incredible year on the continent, Gomes led a team of Africans, including Zakhele Siwela, Souro Phatsoane and Salima Mukansanga, to Qatar.

The quartet officiated two group-stage matches, France against Australia and Spain against Japan, where Gomes was assisted by Siwela and Phatsoane. In his last match, Spain and Japan, Gomes was the centre of attention after awarding the Japanese a controversial winning goal with VAR’s assistance. Many fans, especially pundits, argued whether the ball had crossed the line before Kouru Mitoma assisted Ao Tanaka’s goal.

But it seems that the panel of referees in the World Cup agreed with Gomes’ decision, with the South African scheduled to officiate in another match. The 39-year-old will be the fourth official in the quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday night. During that clash, Gomes will be led by Spanish-born referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who’ll be assisted by his countrymen Pau Cebrian and Roberto Diaz.

According to football journalist David Kappel, there has been 16 officials who have been sent back home after the round of 16 as only the best remained. With the way things are going for Gomes, this could be his perfect swansong considering rumours that he has decided to hang up his whistle after the World Cup. Amid those suggestions, however, it has also been reported that Safa and Caf are planning to convince Gomes to retire when he is 47-years-old. He turns 40 later this month.

