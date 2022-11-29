Thabiso Mosia Column: Winner takes all in Senegal clash

Cape Town - This group is going all the way down to the wire and this match is a winner takes all encounter to ensure progression to the second round or to be knocked out in the first round. The stakes couldn’t be higher and this will be a titanic clash between the West Africans and the South Americans.

Ecuador have been fantastic in this tournament, first seeing off hosts Qatar easily in the tournament’s opening match and then coming back from conceding an early goal to the Dutch, before equallising and dominating the match before settling for a draw. The Dutch should beat Qatar in their final match, meaning the winners between Senegal and Ecuador will be the ones claiming the final knockout spot from Group A.

The Teranga Lions recovered from an opening match loss to the Dutch to show their talent and quality in a convincing win over Qatar in their second round match. Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou showed they can step into Sadio Mane’s considerable footsteps when getting on the scoresheet against Qatar and they will need to be decisive in front of goal against a solid Ecuador side. Senegal were Africa’s biggest hope coming into this tournament and they remain the most likely to make an impact at the tournament, but that’s only if they can better of what’s been an excellent Ecuador side at this World Cup.

Ecuador’s captain Enner Valencia has been their star man at the tournament, scoring all three of their goals at the tournament so far. However, Ecuador fans were dismayed to see him limp off late against Netherlands with the effects of what looks a serious knee injury sustained against Qatar. Ecuador will be sweating on his fitness and Valencia’s presence will be crucial to their hopes. However, a number of Ecuadorians have really made a name for themselves at this tournament, such as the fantastic Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan, and they will be desperate themselves to go through at the expense of Senegal.

