The mystery of Ghana’s ‘missing kit’ solved ahead of World Cup opener in Qatar

Johannesburg - Ghana’s preparations for the World Cup are said to be going ahead as planned amid reports that their jerseys were left behind at home. Coach Otto Addo announced his 26-player squad for the tournament on Monday, reportedly a few hours before they left for the global showpiece.

Story continues below Advertisement

But upon landing, reports emerged that their kitmen had reportedly left the kit behind, with officials trying to send them via their postmen to their base. “Reports claim Black Stars kits man/steward mistakenly left the team’s jersey behind in Ghana,” tweeted Ghana's journalist Frank Darkwah on Tuesday. But in an updated tweet, Darkwah stated that it was manufacturers Puma who will transport the jerseys at designated time to the team's base in Qatar.

"Update on Jersey: An official of GFA (Ghana) confirms Puma is rather to send teams jersey directly to Qatar hence jerseys not left in Ghana," he wrote. UPDATE on Jersey: An official of GFA confirms to me Puma is rather to send teams jersey Directly to Qatar hence Jerseys not left in Ghana https://t.co/UfIaDUWR9r — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 15, 2022 The Black Stars will play Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday at Al Nahyan Stadium, before their first group game at the World Cup against Portugal . Addo, who will be without his first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori due to injury, has a goalkeeping conundrum to deal with.

Story continues below Advertisement

His three keepers, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Danlad Ibrahim are relatively inexperienced heading to such a major competition. But the trio aren’t the only players who are shy of experience as that it’s only Jordan and Andre Ayew who have played at the World Cup before. Ghana will have to believe that they can beat any team they’ll meet in the competition.