The white shirt strikes again … SA soccer fans wish Herve’ Renard was Bafana Bafana coach

Johannesburg - Saudi Arabia coach Herve’ Renard achieved the improbable in the World Cup to the irk of a lot of South African and Ghanaian football fans. The Saudi Arabians are regarded as underdogs in the Group C of the global showpiece where they are drawn against Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

Story continues below Advertisement

But under the leadership of coach Renard they pulled off the unthinkable in their opening match on Tuesday afternoon, beating favourites Argentina 2-1. It was a spirited performance from the Saudis who came-from-behind to snatch the famous win over Argentina who are captained by Lionel Messi. For that win, a lot of credit was given to Renard's tactical acumen, given the fact that the Frenchmen had already made history in African football as well.

Taking to his Twitter account after the win over Argentina, Renard thanked the people of Saudi Arabia, banking on their support going forward in Qatar. "Congratulations to the team and the staff for this game, I dedicate this victory to the Saudi people. We are waiting for your support next match!” Renard tweeted. Congratulations to the team and the staff for this game, I dedicate this victory to the Saudi people. We are waiting for your support next match! 🇸🇦🦅💚#HervéRenard #SaudiArabia #WorldCup #Alhamdulilah pic.twitter.com/FOUts999gr — Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) November 22, 2022 Renard has also won the Africa Cup of Nations crown with Zambia and Ivory Coast in 2012 and 2015, while he led Morocco to their first World Cup in 20 years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Renard's heroics over the years have earned him the nickname “the man in a magical white shirt” having mostly donned the crispy shirt during his wins. But Renard's latest triumph has irked a lot of South Africans who bemoaned how the South African FA lost out on him for Bafana's coaching job last year. Following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki, Renard was one of the candidates that was strongly linked to the Bafana job, only for Safa to hire Hugo Broos.

Story continues below Advertisement

“@SAFAnet has absolutely been hiring people who we know aren’t actual coaches, this man is a winner and we once had a chance to make him coach, salute Herve Renard,” @kekemashile tweeted. It is not only Safa that slept on Renard, but the Ghanaian FA as well, having the 54-year-old been part of the national team as a physical trainer in 2008. “To think Herve Renard was once a physical trainer for the Black Stars!” tweeted Ghana’s sports journalist Frank Darkwah on the GFA’s loss.

To think Herve Renard was once a physical trainer for the Black Stars pic.twitter.com/xml73UpRZ3 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 22, 2022 Meanwhile, euphoria swept across Saudi Arabia after the team’s win over Argentina, with the government declaring Wednesday, November 23, as a public holiday. “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud directed to approve what has been proposed by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, that tomorrow, Wednesday, corresponding to 29/04/1444 AH, will be a holiday for all employees in all government sectors and private sector, as well as students in all educational stages, on the occasion of the Saudi national team’s victory against Argentine national team in the World Cup,” the Saudi Press Agency reported in a statement on Tuesday evening. Ironically, the last time Argentina lost their opening World Cup match in 1990 against the Indomitable Lions, the Cameroonian government declared the following day as a public holiday as well.