WATCH: Chaos in Dakar as Senegal book last-16 World Cup spot

Durban - African Champions Senegal secured a hard-fought victory over Ecuador to book their place in the last-16 of the 2022 edition of the Fifa World Cup for just the second time in their history. Much like every country participating in the global showpiece, millions of Senegalese supporters were glued to their screens as the Lions of Teranga headed into a must-win encounter against their South American counterparts.

National team captain Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half goal sealed a moment in history for the west African nation, instigating chaos all over the streets of the capital city, Dakar. Hundreds of the city's different modes of transport can be seen blowing their horns with the country's flag flying high in the hands of drivers and passengers. The extravagant festivities caused a standstill in the local operations as more groups can also be seen dancing on top of their cars, hugging and singing songs in celebration of the country's monumental feat.

Celebrations à Dakar!#SenEcu #Senegal #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 @FIFAWorldCup @kkoulibaly26 pic.twitter.com/8R9W22Oowe — Football Senegal (@FootballSenegal) November 29, 2022 The current holders of the Africa Cup of Nations title were dealt a big blow they lost their captain and talisman Sadio Mane to a fibula tendon injury three days before the tournament kicked off. Mane, who is also the current African Player of the Year, had scored 11 goals and produced four assists for his new club Bayern Munich this season and was expected to play a vital role for Senegal at the World Cup. His absence not only upped the levels of anxiety within the squad but also in the hearts of Senegalese fans at home therefore it comes as no surprise that qualification into the last-16 means so much in all corners of the country.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse also embraced a full-circle moment as he led his men to the knockout stages of the World Cup, equalling a feat only the 2002 Senegal squad was able to attain, captained by the now-46-year-old mentor. As runners-up to the Netherlands in Group A, the Lions of Teranga will now face the Three Lions of England in the last-16 on Sunday at 9pm. @SmisoScribe