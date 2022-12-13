Doha — Hugo Lloris has revealed he spoke to Harry Kane in the aftermath of the England captain's crucial World Cup penalty miss against France and has backed his Tottenham teammate to bounce back quickly from his Qatar disappointment.

Kane had already scored one penalty in Saturday's quarter-final against France goalkeeper Lloris before blazing another late kick over the bar, allowing the holders to beat England 2-1 and advance to the last four at the expense of Gareth Southgate's side.

"We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after and I think he needed some rest," said Lloris, who has played alongside Kane at Spurs since 2013.

"It is a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry, but I think he can be proud of what he has done in this World Cup.

"Top players have missed important penalties in their careers, like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Kylian Mbappe.