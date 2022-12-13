Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Hugo Lloris urges Harry Kane to 'keep his chin up' after England penalty miss

England captain Harry Kane looks dejected after their World Cup quarter-final against France

England captain Harry Kane looks dejected after their World Cup quarter-final against France. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Published 31m ago

Share

Doha — Hugo Lloris has revealed he spoke to Harry Kane in the aftermath of the England captain's crucial World Cup penalty miss against France and has backed his Tottenham teammate to bounce back quickly from his Qatar disappointment.

CHECK OUT THE FREE IOL SPORT WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE!

Story continues below Advertisement

Kane had already scored one penalty in Saturday's quarter-final against France goalkeeper Lloris before blazing another late kick over the bar, allowing the holders to beat England 2-1 and advance to the last four at the expense of Gareth Southgate's side.

More on this

"We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after and I think he needed some rest," said Lloris, who has played alongside Kane at Spurs since 2013.

"It is a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry, but I think he can be proud of what he has done in this World Cup.

"Top players have missed important penalties in their careers, like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Kylian Mbappe.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine."

The pair will be reunited at their club after the tournament in Qatar with Tottenham's next Premier League game scheduled for December 26 away against Brentford.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

FIFAHarry KaneFIFA World CupInternational soccerSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP