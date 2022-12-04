WATCH: Netherlands coach dancing in hotel to Waka Waka after World Cup quarter-final qualification

Johannesburg - Head coach of the Netherlands national team Louis Van Gaal celebrated his side's qualification into the quarter-final stage of the FIFA World Cup in unusual fashion as he danced his way into their hotel in Qatar.
Die Oranje booked their date against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last eight with a convincing 3-1 victory over the United States of America on Saturday evening.
In the footage, Van Gaal aged 71, who isn't normally associated with the jovial scenes of any celebrations in his 20-plus years in football management couldn't help himself when his side returned to their hotel to huge congratulations from the hotel's staff, dancing with them and capturing the moment on his cellphone.
The Netherlands have had very little to no surprises in their World Cup journey so far, topping their group before going on to dispatch a Christian Pulisic-led USA side, scoring eight goals in their four matches thus far.
Brazil star ruled out of World Cup and set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines
It was the perfect goal says Netherlands’ Davy Klaasen after advancing to World Cup last eight
Pele health and Neymar injury heap pressure on Brazil ahead of World Cup clash
Brazil soccer legend Pele moved to ‘end-of-life’ care amid cancer battle
Siphiwe Mkhonza column: No room for sentiment as World Cup big boys need to step up to the plate
Five of the best African Players of the World Cup group stages
QUARTER-FINAL VIBES! 😍![CDATA[]]>🎉— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) December 3, 2022
Wait for the coach! 😆![CDATA[]]>🧡#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GY2vFLxLnU
Van Gaal's tactical masterclass against the USA now means he has gone 19 games unbeaten since replacing Frank de Boer in August 2021 to start his third spell as the Netherlands coach, answering critics of his philosophy the same way he did in 2014 in Brazil.
ALSO READ: It was the perfect goal says Netherlands’ Davy Klaasen after advancing to World Cup last eight
The hugely successful mentor won the Champions League, Uefa Cup, and three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, two La Liga titles with Barcelona, and another Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar but still has a World Cup chip on his shoulder as he looks to win the Dutch a first-ever title.
They hold the unwanted record of playing in the most finals without winning it following their 1974, 1978, and 2010 World Cups participation, losing to West Germany, Argentina, and Spain respectively.
IOL Sport