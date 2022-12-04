WATCH: Netherlands coach dancing in hotel to Waka Waka after World Cup quarter-final qualification

Johannesburg - Head coach of the Netherlands national team Louis Van Gaal celebrated his side's qualification into the quarter-final stage of the FIFA World Cup in unusual fashion as he danced his way into their hotel in Qatar. Die Oranje booked their date against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the last eight with a convincing 3-1 victory over the United States of America on Saturday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the footage, Van Gaal aged 71, who isn't normally associated with the jovial scenes of any celebrations in his 20-plus years in football management couldn't help himself when his side returned to their hotel to huge congratulations from the hotel's staff, dancing with them and capturing the moment on his cellphone. The Netherlands have had very little to no surprises in their World Cup journey so far, topping their group before going on to dispatch a Christian Pulisic-led USA side, scoring eight goals in their four matches thus far.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hugely successful mentor won the Champions League, Uefa Cup, and three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, two La Liga titles with Barcelona, and another Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar but still has a World Cup chip on his shoulder as he looks to win the Dutch a first-ever title. They hold the unwanted record of playing in the most finals without winning it following their 1974, 1978, and 2010 World Cups participation, losing to West Germany, Argentina, and Spain respectively. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement