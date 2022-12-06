WATCH: Richarlison teaches Brazilian Ronaldo the ‘Pombo’ dance at World Cup

Joburg - Richarlison took time in between his team’s celebrations for making the quarter-finals of the World Cup to teach Brazilian Ronaldo his famous “Pombo” dance. Ronaldo, a phenomenon in his playing days might have a few things he would have taught the current Brazil No 9 Richarlison in terms of finding the back of the net for club and country, but instead took time to learn the Brazilian dancing style made famous by Richarlison.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward displayed his trademark dance again on Monday night, as he scored one of Brazil’s four goals as the Selecao thumped South Korea to book their place in the last eight where they will face Croatia. “El Phenomena“ as he was affectionately known during his playing days, remains the youngest player to win the illustrious Ballon d’Or after scooping it at the age of 21 in 1997.

Richarlison showing Ronaldo how to do the pombo dance 😂



R9 🤝 R9 pic.twitter.com/NzXRXxy9uF — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) December 5, 2022 LIVE BLOG: World Cup, Day 17 – Morocco carrying the hope of the African continent Of the 62 goals he scored for Brazil, 15 of them were at the biggest stage of them all, the World Cup, featuring at the 1994, 1998, 2002 (won by Brazil), and 2006 editions and making a total of 19 appearances.

In the footage, Richarlison can also be seen rubbing the legs of the Brazilian legend onto his to capture the magic once bestowed by one of the best players to grace a football field. Richarlison and his teammates are looking to win the World Cup trophy and send it back to Brazil, 20 years after it was last lifted by the class of 2002. ALSO READ: Five players who could make the difference for Morocco against Spain

