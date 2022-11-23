WATCH: Saudi Arabia fans rip off a door after famous World Cup win over Argentina in Qatar

Johannesburg - A group of fans took their celebration of Saudi Arabia's historic victory over Argentina in the World Cup up a notch as they ripped off a door. On Tuesday, the football fraternity was brought to a standstill as World Cup favourites Argentina started their campaign against Saudi Arabia in Group C in Qatar.

But the team captained by Lionel Messi were in for a shock of their lives. The Saudis came back from a goal down to win the match 2-1 at Lusail Stadium. Various clips of the Saudi’s celebrations went viral on social media. One showed a group of fans ripping off a door. The euphoria swept across the Gulf nation so much that the national leaders declared Wednesday, November 23, as a public holiday.

Both public and private sectors and education facilities were given a day off. Bro took the door off??? Football brings out the craziest emotions in you 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fiQUvB7mkv — 🇧🇷 (@Gideoomatic) November 22, 2022 Coach Herve Renard received global plaudits for his team's famous win, but he was already thinking of their next two games against Poland and Mexico. “When you are coming to the World Cup, you need to believe in yourself,” said the 54-year-old in his post-match press conference on Sky Sports News.

“Anything can happen in football and sometimes, your opponent is not at their best motivation. And this is normal. It has happened to us (as well). “We've made history and that is the most important thing, but we need to start looking forward to the next (games). We still have two difficult games.” Many African fans are still in awe of Renard’s coaching prowess, given that he won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast.

