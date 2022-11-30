Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: SuperSport apologises after presenter calls Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘p**s’

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (right) hugs Pepe after their win over Uruguay. Photo: oushad Thekkayil/EPA

Published 1h ago

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Durban - Unseen footage of SuperSport presenter Tshepang 'Twiggy' Mollison has surfaced, showing her using colourful and certainly not day-time television appropriate words to describe Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The enigmatic Mollison has been a part of the SuperSport team for a while now as she forms part of a team that presents SuperPicks and numerous other magazine shows previewing the ongoing Fifa World Cup.

However, in this footage, Mollison is questioned about who she would like to see to lift the World Cup between Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi and she gladly picked the latter, but her reasoning behind her choice was rather colourful.

Mollison can be seen and heard calling Ronaldo a p**s.

Meanwhile, SuperSport has apologised for the gaffe, saying “this was a rehearsal and not meant for broadcast”.

“Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used,” SuperSport added on their social media pages.

Mollison may be taken off our TV screens following the incident, with insiders fearing that she might be suspended.

Ronaldo and his Portuguese side took a huge step towards claiming the prestigious trophy after they qualified for the last-16 with an impressive victory over Uruguay on Monday.

While his counterpart Messi will have to once again lead his Albicelestes side to victory over Poland to book their place in the knockout stages in Qatar.

The two legends hinted prior to the commencement of the tournament that this edition of the global showpiece might be their last as Ronaldo turns 38 next year and Messi 36 and will be at least 41 and 39 by the time the 2026 edition takes place in the US.

@SmisoScribe

