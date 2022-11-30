WATCH: SuperSport apologises after presenter calls Cristiano Ronaldo a ‘p**s’

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE Durban - Unseen footage of SuperSport presenter Tshepang 'Twiggy' Mollison has surfaced, showing her using colourful and certainly not day-time television appropriate words to describe Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The enigmatic Mollison has been a part of the SuperSport team for a while now as she forms part of a team that presents SuperPicks and numerous other magazine shows previewing the ongoing Fifa World Cup.

However, in this footage, Mollison is questioned about who she would like to see to lift the World Cup between Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi and she gladly picked the latter, but her reasoning behind her choice was rather colourful. Mollison can be seen and heard calling Ronaldo a p**s. Meanwhile, SuperSport has apologised for the gaffe, saying “this was a rehearsal and not meant for broadcast”.

“Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used,” SuperSport added on their social media pages. Mollison may be taken off our TV screens following the incident, with insiders fearing that she might be suspended. Ronaldo and his Portuguese side took a huge step towards claiming the prestigious trophy after they qualified for the last-16 with an impressive victory over Uruguay on Monday.

pic.twitter.com/ErKq2rKPXR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 30, 2022 While his counterpart Messi will have to once again lead his Albicelestes side to victory over Poland to book their place in the knockout stages in Qatar.