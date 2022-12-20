Johannesburg - It appears a member of the French national team may have misinterpreted the rules during the team’s celebration of their equalising goal against Argentina in the World Cup final over the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe scored a remarkable hat-trick but could not drag France over the line as they succumbed 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Lionel Messi's Argentina.

However, Mbappe's second goal, the one that took the match to extra-time, saw virtually the entire French bench swarm the pitch in celebration to join Mbappe at the corner flag. That's when Theo Hernandez could be seen pushing Randal Kolo Muani back onto the pitch amid the jubilation.

It appears Hernandez may have misinterpreted law eight of the Fifa Laws of the game, an incident similar to that of Bernardo Silva in Portugal's Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.