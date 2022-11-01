Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

What Mzansi soccer fans can expect to pay for tickets at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar

People gather at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 countdown clock, marking 30 days to go until the opening ceremony of the tournament in Doha.

People gather at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 countdown clock, marking 30 days to go until the opening ceremony of the tournament in Doha. Picture: Noushad Thekkayil EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Centurion - South African soccer fans attending the Fifa World Cup will have to fork out a hefty sum to attend the tournament in Qatar starting later this month.

South Africans will find it difficult to find reasonable ticket prices beyond the round of 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

While fans will be able to purchase the “cheap seat” category 4 tickets for under R500 in both the group stage and round of 16, a ticket for the quarter-final will cost a minimum of R1 500.

From the semi-final stage, R2 500 is the lowest price for a seat in the category 4 section, while a category 1 ticket will set you back a whopping R17 370.

As for the final, a category 4 ticket is going for R3 745 while a category 1 ticket cost a staggering R29 202.

More on this

Full ticket prices listed below:

Group stage ticket prices

Category 4: R200

Story continues below Advertisement

Category 3: R1 250

Category 2: R3 000

Category 1: R4 000

Story continues below Advertisement

Round of 16 ticket prices:

Category 4: R350

Category 3: R1 750

Category 2: R3 750

Category 1: R5 000

Quarter-final ticket prices:

Category 4: R1 500

Category 3: R3 750

Category 2: R5 250

Category 1: R7 730

Semi-final ticket prices:

Category 4: R2 500

Category 3: R6 500

Category 2: R11 980

Category 1: R17 370

Third-place playoff ticket prices:

Category 4: R1 500

Category 3: R3 750

Category 2: R5 500

Category 1: R7 730

Final ticket prices:

Category 4: R3 745

Category 3: R11 000

Category 2: R18 220

Category 1: R29 202

Related Video:

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

FIFAFIFA World CupSoccerInternational soccerLGBTQIA

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman