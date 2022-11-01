What Mzansi soccer fans can expect to pay for tickets at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Centurion - South African soccer fans attending the Fifa World Cup will have to fork out a hefty sum to attend the tournament in Qatar starting later this month.
South Africans will find it difficult to find reasonable ticket prices beyond the round of 16.
While fans will be able to purchase the “cheap seat” category 4 tickets for under R500 in both the group stage and round of 16, a ticket for the quarter-final will cost a minimum of R1 500.
From the semi-final stage, R2 500 is the lowest price for a seat in the category 4 section, while a category 1 ticket will set you back a whopping R17 370.
As for the final, a category 4 ticket is going for R3 745 while a category 1 ticket cost a staggering R29 202.
‘No malice intended …’ City of Joburg apologise for tasteless Kaizer Chiefs tweet
LOOK: It’s official! City of Joburg think Kaizer Chiefs are rubbish!
Home game or not, Folz reckons AmaZulu can shine in MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida against Pirates
Qatar World Cup pays fans' flights and hotels in exchange for good PR
PFA asks UEFA to add concussion substitution rule as 'bare minimum'
Can Folz’s ‘surprise finalist’ AmaZulu inflict more misery on Rivero’s Pirates in the MTN8 final?
Full ticket prices listed below:
Group stage ticket prices
Category 4: R200
Category 3: R1 250
Category 2: R3 000
Category 1: R4 000
Round of 16 ticket prices:
Category 4: R350
Category 3: R1 750
Category 2: R3 750
Category 1: R5 000
Quarter-final ticket prices:
Category 4: R1 500
Category 3: R3 750
Category 2: R5 250
Category 1: R7 730
Semi-final ticket prices:
Category 4: R2 500
Category 3: R6 500
Category 2: R11 980
Category 1: R17 370
Third-place playoff ticket prices:
Category 4: R1 500
Category 3: R3 750
Category 2: R5 500
Category 1: R7 730
Final ticket prices:
Category 4: R3 745
Category 3: R11 000
Category 2: R18 220
Category 1: R29 202
Related Video:
IOL Sport