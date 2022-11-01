What Mzansi soccer fans can expect to pay for tickets at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar

South Africans will find it difficult to find reasonable ticket prices beyond the round of 16.

Centurion - South African soccer fans attending the Fifa World Cup will have to fork out a hefty sum to attend the tournament in Qatar starting later this month.

While fans will be able to purchase the “cheap seat” category 4 tickets for under R500 in both the group stage and round of 16, a ticket for the quarter-final will cost a minimum of R1 500.

From the semi-final stage, R2 500 is the lowest price for a seat in the category 4 section, while a category 1 ticket will set you back a whopping R17 370.

As for the final, a category 4 ticket is going for R3 745 while a category 1 ticket cost a staggering R29 202.