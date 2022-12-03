Xoli Zondo column: Classy Netherlands look set to see off efficient USA in World Cup Round of 16

Johannesburg - The Dutch were cool, calm and collected as they comfortably made their way through to the knockout stages as winners of Group A. Their ‘reward’ is a clash with the United States in the Round of 16, who were runners up in Group B, behind a star-studded England side.

You have to back the Dutch to advance past the United States to the quarter-finals, but it won’t be plain sailing. This is a Dutch star that has flown under the radar in Qatar, largely because it’s not packed with the superstars of Dutch sides of old. However, as one would expect from an ‘Oranje’ side they’re brimming with truly world-class young talent.

One of the brightest young stars of the FIFA World Cup has been young Cody Gakpo, who has really made a name for himself at this tournament and finds himself on the lips – and shopping lists – of all Europe’s top clubs. Gakpo has created a bit of World Cup history after scoring in all three of the Dutch group games in the tournament so far, and he will be looking to keep his scoring boots on as he lines up against the States.

Frenkie de Jong has shown his class in Qatar in midfield, as has the likes of Davy Klaasen and Steven Berghuis, while the dangerous Memphis Depay is ominously yet to fire in Qatar so far. In defence, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake, the Dutch has been solid at the back too. Louis van Gaal’s side has been classy, organised and clinical and they’re as good a bet as anyone to go all the way in Qatar for what would be a first FIFA World Cup title for the famous Dutchmen. ALSO READ: Five of the best African Players of the World Cup group stages

They’ve been flying, but the Americans won’t be coming into this match looking to tamely roll over. The USA’s Qatar 2022 campaign has been outstanding so far – brimming with energy, enthusiasm and attacking enterprise. George Weah’s son, Timothy, has been a revelation for the US, though their success at Qatar has been based on solid defence, with the Americans yet to concede a goal from open play in the tournament to date.

American centre backs, Tim Ream and Cameron Carter-Vickers, had never even played together before lining up side-by-side to face Iran in a massive, must-win fixture in which they secured progression to the last 16 with back-to-back clean sheets. The Dutch will be an altogether more difficult proposition for the States and their superior class and quality should shine through. No more hiccups as World Cup heavyweights Argentina, Netherlands eye quarters