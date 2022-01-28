WWE superstar The Man, Becky Lynch, chats to IOL

By Glenn Schouw WWE superstar Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble on Sunday morning South African time. (DSTV channel 228 from 2am)

Lynch is one of the highest earners in WWE history - currently over three million dollars a year. She is a two-time winner of the Raw Women's Championship and has held the SmackDown title four times. Independent's Glenn Schouw had a question and answer session to gain some insight into what makes Lynch rock.

BECKY LYNCH ROYAL RUMBLE Q&A Do you have a favourite all-time Royal Rumble moment you remember growing up as a fan? That’s a good question, but I don't think there's one that I could pinpoint to. Royal Rumble was always the pay-per-view that I would stay up to watch, mostly because it was free on Irish television. Obviously because of the time difference it would start at 1am and I’d be up to 4am in the morning watching it. I just loved it. I loved the surprise element. That's the best thing about the Royal Rumble. It's the surprises. You don't know who's going to come out. You don't know when they're going to come out. It's awesome. Obviously for myself, my favourite Royal Rumble moment would be when I won the Royal Rumble.

In a recent interview Doudrop said this match against you at Royal Rumble is 15 years in the making – dating back to your time on the independent scene in the UK and Ireland. What can fans expect from it? So here's the thing. I’m The Man and she's a fan. When she was starting out, we were both teenagers at the time, but I had made a name for myself all over the world. All over Europe, all over America, Canada, Japan, and with few role models to look at. She looked at this Rebecca Knox who was just breaking barriers all over the place, and then I was gone. And so I imagine when I re-emerged at WWE years later to change the landscape of women's wrestling, she was just beside herself. Beside herself. Now I think she's putting on a bit of a bravado, trying to act tough, trying to hold it together because she's insecure that she's going against her idol. You tweeted Beth Phoenix back in January asking if she wanted to fight… is that a dream match for Becky Lynch?

I've been tweeting that frickin’ Beth Phoenix trying to get her to fight me for years. She keeps saying no, she keeps dodging it. I think she's scared. Yes. Yes I would love to fight Beth Phoenix. Royal Rumble marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania. How special is this time of year for WWE Superstars and the WWE Universe? I mean it's like we're Elves in Santa’s workshop getting ready for Christmas. We're real hyped about it, you know, hyped up on sugar, hyped up on maple syrup and… I'm hyped up on fighting. I'm wanting to make the best toys for Santa Claus. That's a terrible analogy, but I'm going with it. I'm the frickin’ Head Elf and I want to Main Event WrestleMania.

You have broken down barriers and set records as a WWE Champion, but what are the big records you still want to break? That’s a tough one. You know, I don't know without forcing myself if there's anything else I really have that dream goal of achieving. Obviously I want to main event WrestleMania AGAIN. Obviously I want to fight all of these people, but I think that there's something freeing in not being tied to “this goal is either going to make me or break me”. I feel like I accomplished all those things that I've wanted to accomplish, but now I've accomplished them and I felt that feeling. I want to stay there and I want to bring everybody up there and, maybe being Big Time Becks, I want the Women's roster to continue to thrive. I want the show to be awesome. I want to have great matches. I want to have better matches than I've had. I want to have better promos than I've had. I want the stories to be brilliant and unmissable and I just want the business to be great and I want to help make it great. If you could invite anyone outside of WWE/sports entertainment to enter the Royal Rumble… who would you choose?