Yamaha in Moto GP to 2026 as Valentino Rossi joins satellite team

PARIS – Japanese outfit Yamaha announced on Monday they will remain in Moto GP until 2026 as they presented their team for the coming season.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales, 26, will race alongside French 21-year-old Fabio Quartararo for his debut season with the factory set-up as seven-time champion Valentino Rossi joins satellite team SRT.

"At Yamaha we take great pride in taking part in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. We are all very pleased that we can confirm the contract renewal for a further five years at the start of an important season for our company," Yamaha executive officer Toyoshi Nishida said in a statement.

"Yamaha started competing in World Grand Prix racing in 1961. Sixty years on, Yamaha's passion for motorcycle racing and eagerness to take on a challenge remains unchanged," he added.

The new season starts on March 28 in Qatar.