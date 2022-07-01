YouTube star Logan Paul signs WWE contract

By Glenn Schouw Johannesburg — Logan Paul's love relationship with the WWE Universe continues.

He is officially back after signing a WWE contract. Fast out the blocks as always, the YouTube megastar took to Instagram to break the news to his over 23 million following, and also included a picture of himself next to WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H“ Levesque, who is also her husband. Just signed with the @WWE pic.twitter.com/7lYdxIKivF — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 30, 2022 Some may think this a gimmick, perfectly timed to take the attention off Vince McManon, who has stepped down as head of WWE after evidence has emerged that he had affairs where he sexually abused women.

However, Paul has a wrestling background. He did well at wrestling at school and received great reviews for his debut performance at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. At this prestigious event he displayed stunning natural athletic ability and caught the eye of millions of fans throughout the world when he delivered some complicated and dangerous moves. Paul was not a passenger like he was in his exhibition boxing bout against legendary Floyd Mayweather. He made $50 million for just eight rounds – not bad for 24 minutes work!

Now the table has been set for Paul to exceed this amount by a long way, although not in one contest. I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome! https://t.co/GyTMAzBIau — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2022 As expected at the inking of the contract at the WWE headquarters, Paul didn't waste the opportunity to also deliver a message to The Miz, following their run-in at WrestleMania. In a video shot at the signing, the 27 year old turns to the camera and says: “The Miz is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so I could beat his ass at Summerslam.”

There was speculation that the Miz ( who has a very successful TV show with his wife – called Miz and Mrs) and Paul might kiss and make-up, but this will never happen now. Paul teamed with up The A-Lister at The Showcase of the Immortals, only to have The Miz drop him with a Skull-Crushing Finale following a win over father-son duo The Mysterios. Officially signed with the @WWE ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/NY9gkgvwJn — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 1, 2022 It is unlikely Paul will be a full-time WWE wrestler who appears on television each week, like Seth Rollins or Bianca Belair.

