Zanardi 'stable' for third consecutive night but life still at risk

ROME - Former racing driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi spent a third night in hospital with "stable" clinical parameters but his life remains at risk, doctors said Monday. "We are very happy" as "even last night, neuro-monitoring showed stable parameters," intensive care unit director Sabino Scoletta told the SkyTg24 news channel. However, "this information must be taken very cautiously because there can be even sudden [negative] changes in a serious neurological situation," he added. Former Formula One driver Zanardi, 53, suffered major head injuries on Friday after crashing against an oncoming truck during a handcycle relay event on the road between the Tuscan villages of Pienza and San Quirico. He remains sedated, intubated and supported by artificial ventilation, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said in a Monday bulletin.

He is an induced coma, under intensive care, and in his interview, Scoletta noted that "the life of a patient in intensive care is always is danger."

He confirmed that doctors would consider "in the coming hours, but perhaps I should say in the coming days" whether to pull Zanardi out of his coma to better assess his condition.

Zanardi is known for his never-give-up attitude.

He switched from car racing to paracycling after losing both both legs in a CART Championship crash at the German EuroSpeedway Lausitz race track in 2001.

He won four gold and two silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics and was to race at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

dpa