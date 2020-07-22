Zanardi's son confident on his recovery

The former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion, who was seriously injured in a June 19 road accident, was taken to a rehabilitation clinic on Tuesday, after more than a month in hospital.

"Dad will make it, I am sure. He will make it also this time. And one day we will talk about it. He will talk to me and also my [future] children. I am hopeful, and so is mum," Niccolo told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The 21-year-old indicated that his father is not conscious and may not recover his eyesight.

"What matters is knowing if we will be able to communicate again with him. We have a very long path ahead of us, but it is finally a downhill path," he said.

According to Niccolo, Zanardi's recovery "has been a lot faster than what we were expecting. But we should not be surprised: that's dad. That man's energy is incredible, his strength is extraordinary."