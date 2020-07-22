Zanardi's son confident on his recovery
The former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion, who was seriously injured in a June 19 road accident, was taken to a rehabilitation clinic on Tuesday, after more than a month in hospital.
"Dad will make it, I am sure. He will make it also this time. And one day we will talk about it. He will talk to me and also my [future] children. I am hopeful, and so is mum," Niccolo told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
The 21-year-old indicated that his father is not conscious and may not recover his eyesight.
"What matters is knowing if we will be able to communicate again with him. We have a very long path ahead of us, but it is finally a downhill path," he said.
According to Niccolo, Zanardi's recovery "has been a lot faster than what we were expecting. But we should not be surprised: that's dad. That man's energy is incredible, his strength is extraordinary."
Last month, Zanardi suffered severe brain and skull injuries during a handbike race in Tuscany. After the crash he was operated on three times and was kept in an induced coma until last week.
But the 53-year-old Italian is known for his never-give-up attitude.
He switched to paracycling after losing both legs in 2001 car racing accident in Germany, and won four gold and two silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.
dpa