A year after the kidnapping of Sandra Munsamy there are still no prosecutions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - May 30 will forever present haunting memories for one of Durban’s prominent business families. It was on this day, a year ago, that the kidnapping of Sandra Munsamy happened near the intersection of Stapleton Road and the M13 in Pinetown. Munsamy is a daughter in the family that owns Crossmoor Transport business. The abduction left police investigators puzzled at Munsamy’s disappearance, until a team of detectives tracked her whereabouts to a house in eMalahleni (Witbank), Mpumalanga. But before the breakthrough, investigators probed every lead that surfaced and screened every call made that was made to family, including the alleged $10-million ransom demand.

Two suspects were arrested at the house on November 7, and two others thereafter. They were believed to be part of an international syndicate targeting business people.

When police raided the house they found Munsamy with chains around her feet, but she was able to access all the amenities inside. A 9mm handgun was also found in the house.

Three of the four suspects have since abandoned their bail applications while the other was due in court earlier this month, but the mater was adjourned

Her family were reluctant to speak when contacted this week, citing the sensitivity of the matter which was being handled in court.

However, shortly after Munsamy’s return, her brother Inderan Naicker said his sister’s return was a “miracle” that was achieved through prayer and stellar police work.

He shot down innuendo that his family were deep in debt and Munsamy was kidnapped over soured business deals with the Gupta family or anyone else.

Sunday Tribune