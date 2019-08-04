File picture: Pexels

Staff in the KZN Health Department’s legal unit are at loggerheads with their manager and have demanded he or they be transferred. Willie Steve Mkasi, the chief director: legal services, was hired to head up the unit in 2017, just over five months later the staff had already drafted a list of grievances detailing why they could no longer work with him.

The list, which included intimidation, abuse of power and sexual harassment, led to three charges of misconduct levelled against him.

Mkasi’s lawyer turned to the Labour Court which granted them an interdict to prevent the disciplinary hearing from going ahead.

The department was ordered to pay the costs.

Mkasi, an Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran, had qualified with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree and a postgraduate diploma in labour law. However, staff members pointed out that he failed to meet the stipulated requirements for the job.

Prior to joining the provincial health department, Mkasi was employed by eThekwini Municipality as head: mayoral parlour.

However, allegations of irregularities linked to the catering supply chain management emerged and the city’s integrity and investigations unit recommended various disciplinary proceedings be instituted against him.

However, Mkasi allegedly resigned before his pre-dismissal hearings could take place.

When approached for comment, eThekwini Municipality’s Msawakhe Mayisela said: “This query is regarding a previous employee. Therefore, we cannot comment.”

In May last year, Mkasi was served with a notice to appear at a disciplinary hearing on three counts of misconduct. These included assault or attempted assault, “threatening” an alleged witness to the incident, and “summoning employees, interrogating them and instilling fear in them...”

He was also accused of interfering with a witness and “resorting to bullying, disrespecting, using derogatory gestures and words towards the employees...” under his supervision and control.

Mkasi’s attorney Sthembelo Mhlanga said the staff had filed a “consolidated complaint” against his client and had tried to pursue those complaints against him but were unable to prove anything.

Mhlanga said he called 12 witnesses to testify against Mkasi but they couldn’t prove anything.

“Mkasi is working as normal and the people who complained are working under him. I told him to harmonise the relationships because they are all working for the department of health.”

Mhlanga said he had also told his client not to bear grudges because he was a “big man” who was in charge of everyone.

However, how he was awarded his current job remained an issue of contention.

Under the section on the application document where it asked if the candidate had ever been found guilty of a criminal offence, he marked the “No” box and wrote: “But paid an admission of guilt fine.”

Under whether he had resigned from employment after any allegations including fraud and corruption were made against him, again he said “No”.

According to his application, Mkasi also lacked the minimum of five years senior managerial experience in the legal environment.

Mhlanga said there was obviously a sinister hand at play against his client. “You come to the department and you have people who are not used to doing the job, they are there to collect pension.”

He said his client was cracking the whip, which is why he was targeted.

On Saturday, health department spokeswoman Noluthando Nkosi said: “This is an internal matter that is receiving attention. The department wishes to state that it abides with HR principles, policies and regulations in handling all its recruitment processes.”

Sunday Tribune