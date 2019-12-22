Black Christmas for ANC staff as salaries yet to be paid









Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) The ANC’s employees at Luthuli House and the party’s offices across the country face a bleak Christmas as they have yet to be paid their December salaries. This happens as the governing party is unable to effect salary increases despite being signed off by the ANC’s top brass. ANC general manager Febe Potgieter has already communicated the party’s dire financial situation to the employees in a letter dated December 15. Potgieter told the employees that the final salaries for the year would be paid last Friday. “Unfortunately, although the leadership has signed off on the salary increase for 2019, we are still not yet in a position to effect salary increases, and will keep you posted in this regard.

“Staff should also take note that the medical aid increases come into effect this month, and will impact on their net salaries,” Potgieter wrote in a letter seen by Independent Media.

The letter was addressed to managers and unit co-ordinators at Luthuli House, provincial managers and administrators as well as all national, provincial and regional office employees.

Also copied in the letter was ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte and the party’s provincial secretaries and secretary-generals of all the leagues.

In her letter, Potgieter thanked the employees for their hard work during the year, including the election campaign.

“Your commitment and dedication make a difference in the ability of our movement to carry out its mission,” Potgieter said.

But, her letter has not consoled the employees with some confirming to Independent Media yesterday, that they were not paid their December salaries and increases.

“I am very angry because I was expecting that I will be paid, but I don’t know what is happening,” said one employee who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Another employee confirmed that “we have not been paid”, but begged Independent Media to drop the story.

“I don’t know when are we going to be paid. The ANC is something else,” he said.

ANC Western Cape task team convener Lerumo Kalako said he did not know anything about the non-payment of salaries to employees.

“I can’t make a comment. Staff are paid by the national office.

“It has nothing to do with the province,” Kalako said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe initially denied that Potgieter promised payment of salaries on December 20, only to confirm afterwards knowing about her letter.

“I got the document. The ANC does not have to be explaining itself and how it relates with its own staff.

“Whoever briefed you about this thing, maybe they are interested in making a story,” Mabe said.

He charged that it was not the first time salary payments were delayed.

“If there are delays, they (employees) would be notified and told they would be getting their payments on such and such a day, and it happens all the time,” Mabe said.

He was adamant that the non-payment of the December salaries on Friday was not a news story.

“If it is not for the first time, why is it a story now?” said Mabe.

When told that some ANC employees were concerned about a possible black Christmas, Mabe said: “But it is not Christmas yet. How can you say black?”

He then shot back saying the ANC did not discuss its financial affairs with the media.

“The ANC has got open communications with people who are employed, and when there are issues, the ANC always takes the necessary steps to keep them updated.”

Mabe declined to say whether or not the employees would be paid before Christmas, which is just three days away.

In September, the DA notified its employees via a memorandum that it would not pay their performance assessments and bonuses this year due to its poor show at the elections.

- Additional reporting by Mayibongwe Maqhina

Political Bureau