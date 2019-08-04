File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA.

Durban - Families might be forced to conduct deep sea burials or other unconventional ways to dispose of loved ones who have died, as Durban is in the midst of a burial land shortage crisis. The city’s head of parks, recreation and culture, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, warned that the situation was dire.

He said it was urgent for traditional leaders, healers, churches and politicians to find solutions immediately.

Ngcobo said due to mass urbani­sation in eThekwini Municipality in the past 20 to 30 years, as well as ongoing development, the big question was: “How do you balance the needs of the living over the needs of the dead.”

As a result, those living in eThekwini could soon have to explore alternatives to burial “that might be deemed inconsistent with religious and cultural beliefs”.

Alternatives included cremation, recycling of graves, deep sea burials or mausoleums.

There are 65 graveyards in the municipality which contain 550000 graves. Each site holds an average of three bodies which amounts to 1.4million graves. “The majority of them are filled to capacity,” Ngcobo said.

There are fewer than 5000 unused graves and “people might soon not be able to bury anyone”.

In January last year, the city announced that old graves would be dug up and the remains moved to smaller plots to make way for new burials. Ngcobo said that after 10 years a body needed less space than when it was initially buried and it could be dug up and moved to a smaller site so graves could be recycled. This had not yet started but was not inconceivable “if we reach desperate situations”.

There are stringent requirements before a graveyard is established. Tests ensure the right conditions are present for decomposition. In addition, the Water Act stipulates that a cemetery has to be at least 50m away from a water source because bodies “don’t decompose enough” even after several years in a grave, he said.

Loamy soil is considered ideal because it is able to contain fluids and prevent seepage of bodily fluids, like blood. “When you use land for burials, the purpose if for them (bodies) to disappear at the of the day,” Ngcobo said.

He said the right amount of oxygen, bacteria and insects were also necessary to ensure that decomposition occurred.

Another problem the city faced, he said, was that as the demand for land increased, and people had taken to invading gravesites, community halls and privately owned land.

A graveyard which is no longer used for the dead, but by the living, is on Coedmore Road in Seaview, south of Durban. Once deemed an Indian cemetery, many people, mostly from the Eastern Cape, have erected homes on the graves.

In the informal settlement washing lines provided shade for the dead, pigs roamed freely and the sound of gospel music and Ukhozi FM competed for listeners.

Sindiswa, from Bizana in the Eastern Cape, came to Durban hoping to find work. However, after four years she and her husband were still unemployed and erected a shack at the entrance to the graveyard, undeterred by stories of ghosts.

“I don’t like it, but I don’t have a choice because I’m not paying rent.”

She said there were about 200 shacks with many big families and they all had to use one tap. “We are voting all the time but it doesn’t help.”

Mzobantu Sokopase arrived from Mthatha 30 years ago and his struggles continue. “I’m an old man. I’m not working, so no job, no chow,” he said.

Zulu cultural expert Nomagugu Ngobese said the municipality shouldn’t complain that there wasn’t enough burial land when it was responsible for demarcation.

“This is horrible. We are losing who we are day by day because of the rules they make,” she said.

Sunday Tribune