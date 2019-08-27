Emmanuel Kweinor Tetteh will be jetting off to Rome where he will be recognized for his research efforts. Photo: DUT/Supplied.

Durban - Durban University of Technology (DUT) PhD candidate Emmanuel Kweinor Tetteh has won an Eni award and will be jetting off to Italy to collect his prize. The competition is made up of three sections divided into different topics, two Young Researcher of the Year Prizes, two Debut in Research: Young Talents from Africa prizes and a further section reserved for internal research scientists. Kweinor has come out tops in the Young Talents from Africa category.

“I am really humbled and extremely thankful to God for this great opportunity. This award serves as a complement and recognition of our efforts as young researchers to work hard and find solutions to the problems of society,” said Tetteh.

According to Alan Khan, Senior Director at Corporate Affair at the university, the doctoral student’s research focused on the recovery of oil from oily wastewater.

“Research optimized the operating conditions for acidification, coagulation and dissolved air flotation for a local oil refinery’s effluent treatment plant to enhance maximum residual oil recovery. IT developed a predictive model that can be applied to different operating conditions for oil recovery in oily wastewater treatment,” he said.

Tetteh obtained his BTech at DUT, graduating cum laude at Masters level under the supervision of Prof Sudesh Rathilal. He received the Dean’s Merit award for academic excellence as the best cum laude student in the 2018 Master of Engineering degree.

He holds many other accolades including Top Academic Achiever and the Most Outstanding Performance in his department.

“I dedicate this award to my supervisor, Prof Sudesh Rathilal, FFS Refiners, Umgeni Water, my parents and siblings, the entire Chemical Engineering Department, as well as Pastor Obed Obeng-Addae (CCI), for their kind support and prayers,” he said.

The awards ceremony will be held on 10 October at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE