18 African stars set to feature on new season of ‘VIP Access’ podcast

In a powerful new season of the popular “VIP Access” podcast, 18 African stars will be celebrated. The music and culture driven podcast hosted by media entrepreneur Anyiko Owoko aims to inspire and educate listeners while celebrating African achievements.

In season three, African storytellers, songwriters, hitmakers and showstoppers drawn from the east and south, including Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho and The Netherlands will delve into how they broke into the music industry and achieved success. Featured artists will include Tanzanian hip hop artist Fredrick Mulla aka Master Manondo alongside Provoke, Lesotho soul singer Leomile alongside South African Venda folk singer Muneyi and Kenyan percussionist, drummer and singer Kasiva Mutua. South African singer and performer Bongeziwe Mabandla will feature alongside soulful Kenyan singers and performers, including Fena Gitu, Mayonde and Sage.

Kenyan hip hop movers and shakers Boutross, Kayvo KForce and Vallerie Muthoni will also join the season alongside rhumba and R&B singers, Ambasa Mandela, Yaba and Bensoul. Kenyan singer, designer and psychologist Steve Biko aka Biko O2O, based in Amsterdam, will share his experience of living abroad and juggling careers while dismantling what it means to redefine masculinity. The first four episodes were shot in South Africa with the support of Gauteng Tourism and Akum Agency and feature BONJ, Muneyi, Bongeziwe Mabandla and Leomile.

While all artists on the podcast will be sharing personal tips and tricks to making it in various facets of the game, Mabandla, Fena Gitu, Bensoul, Yaba, Kasiva, Kayvo KForce and Boutross will exclusively dive into their latest albums. And for the first time on the podcast they will look at how traditional African folk tales provide healing through music. The new season can be livestreamed on YouTube, while Apple Podcasts paid subscribers will be able to access early episodes and bonus shows.